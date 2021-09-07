After coming off a 10-3 victory against Clemson last Saturday where the line of scrimmage was arguably the most crucial aspect to a Georgia win, the Bulldogs face an experienced UAB team in Week 2.
A feared pass rush
Georgia racked up seven sacks against Clemson’s offensive line, largely in part to constant pressure by Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter. The Bulldogs’ defensive line along with their linebacker group has put the college football world on notice with a dominant performance in Week 1.
While Georgia’s front seven is likely to give all of its opponents trouble throughout the season, they will be put to the test against the experience of the Blazers’ offensive line. UAB returns all of its starters from last season due to the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility.
Four UAB seniors — Colby Ragland, Jakoby Jones, Andrew Smith and Sidney Wells — as well as former Florida Gator Kadeem Telfort combine for 88 total starts at offensive line.
The Blazers’ depth and experience allows for a seven-man rotation along the offensive line, meaning Georgia will possibly be going up against a few different looks throughout the game.
Replacing Ratledge
Despite leaving Charlotte, North Carolina, with a win on Saturday, Georgia lost starting right guard Tate Ratledge for the season due to a foot injury. Warren Ericson replaced Ratledge at guard during the game but the Bulldogs may roll out a different line against the Blazers.
While the loss of Ratledge is unfortunate, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has recruited the position well over the years and has plenty of depth players to choose from.
Smart during his Monday press conference mentioned Broderick Jones as a player who is “ready to go” at left tackle. Inserting Jones into the starting lineup would move Jamaree Salyer inside to guard and help fill the holes that Ratledge has left.
Other options that could see the field against UAB would include 2021 Peach Bowl starter Xavier Truss and Owen Condon.
The Blazers return all but one starter from their 2020 defensive line which should once again pose the challenge of experience for the Bulldogs, especially as the Georgia offensive line will feature different players from last week.
While Georgia was just tested by Clemson, one of the best defensive fronts in the nation, the Blazers feature experience that should not be overlooked by the Bulldogs on Saturday.