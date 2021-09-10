Both Georgia and UAB’s starting quarterbacks began their 2021 season with victories. JT Daniels threw for 135 yards, the lowest of his time at Georgia, and one interception against Clemson. Meanwhile, Tyler Johnston III threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns in UAB’s win in Week 1.
Questions for Georgia
One of the big differences head coach Kirby Smart mentioned between the 2020 and 2021 offseasons was knowing who would be under center when the season began.
“There is a lot more confidence this year compared to last year not knowing for sure and a lot of it had to do with no spring,” Smart said. “Our spring was our fall camp last year, you don’t get enough body of work to see the guys play and see the guys start out and go do things.”
JT Daniels started the opener against Clemson, but earlier this week, 247Sports reported that Daniels is dealing with an injury putting his status for the UAB game in doubt.
If Daniels is unable to play, redshirt freshman Carson Beck would most likely start for the Bulldogs. It would be his second appearance for the Bulldogs. Beck’s only regular season action came against Missouri last season. He appeared in the 2021 G-Day game, where he completed 22/31 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
With the injuries at skill positions to players like Darnell Washington, George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock, building chemistry is vital for the long-term success of this Georgia team. If Daniels misses the game, it will be a missed opportunity to build a stronger rapport with the receivers around him.
While UAB may not have as much talent on defense as Clemson, this is a very strong group that will present challenges no matter who is under center for the Bulldogs. The Blazer defense is coming off a shutout against Jacksonville State.
Strong start for UAB
UAB’s starting quarterback is redshirt senior Tyler Johnston III, who kicked off his fifth season with the Blazers with a big performance last week against Jacksonville State.
Johnston led the Blazers to a 31-0 win in their opening game of the season. Johnston pushed the ball downfield from the first offensive snap of the game, a deep shot that went through tight end Gerrit Prince’s hands.
Johnston is 13-5 as a starter for UAB, including two victories in Conference USA championship games against Middle Tennessee State and Marshall. His experience will be key to keeping his offense calm and poised against a stout Georgia defense.
UAB uses a run-heavy attack, setting up the play-action passing attack, which can lead to receivers getting open down the field or having one-on-one matchups that Johnston can attack.
“They are a play-action, launch it, team, on you,” Smart said. “They run the ball really well. They don't get themselves in long-yardage situations and that helps them be efficient."
Georgia’s defense played a very strong game against Clemson last week, putting up seven sacks and holding the Tigers to two rushing yards for the game. Led by veteran defenders like Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, Georgia looked dominant against the Clemson attack.
It seems unlikely that UAB’s offense will be able to impose their will against Georgia, but if they can hit on just one or two of those deep shots against an inexperienced secondary, Johnston could find himself in position to lead a big upset.