The Georgia secondary, who helped hold the then No. 3 Clemson Tigers to just three points in last weekend’s season opener, will face a UAB team who dominated its week one opponent 31-0.
Bulldogs inexperienced yet capable
Entering the 2021 campaign the Georgia secondary was a source for major concern after the departure of several significant back-end contributors to the NFL Draft and transfer portal during the offseason. But after an encouraging performance against Clemson, the Bulldog secondary proved that experience alone doesn’t define success.
A core defensive back combination of Derion Kendrick, Lewis Cine, Christopher Smith, Latavious Brini, Ameer Speed and Kelee Ringo held the Tigers’ passing attack to just 178 yards. Clemson’s quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed 19 of his 37 pass attempts for a 51.4% completion clip.
Add the fact that the only touchdown in the game resulted from a second quarter Smith pick-six, and it becomes apparent that this secondary group vastly outperformed most preseason predictions. Smith earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts.
Junior safety Lewis Cine alone had nine total tackles and two pass break-ups. Brini added four tackles of his own, one shy of tying his single-game personal best. The rest of the secondary combined to contribute nine more tackles.
Although it’s easy to attribute Georgia’s defensive success to a group of athletic defensive linemen and linebackers that racked seven sacks last week, that is not all the defense has to offer. The secondary, if it maintains this level of performance, could become equally as potent. Regardless of the opponent, secondary coach Jahmile Addae and his band of motivated backs should be encouraged to prove their worth within a stacked defense.
UAB follows shutout performance
In four seasons after reinstating its football program, UAB has earned respect from around the country for returning to winning ways even before winning the 2020 Conference USA championship title. And following a week one 31-0 victory against Jacksonville State, the Blazers have eyes set on disrupting the college football rankings.
UAB’s secondary specifically, will face a Georgia offense looking to rebound from an objectively discontinuous performance. Heisman hopeful J.T. Daniels threw for only 135 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the win.
Unlike the Bulldogs, the Blazers have a considerable level of upperclassman experience in the core of their secondary, who have played in high-leverage games.
Senior safety Dy’jonn Turner, who was a Honorable Mention All-Conference player last year, ended with six tackles and one pass defense in the team’s rout. Junior corner Starling Thomas added four tackles of his own.
Fellow junior Keondre Swoopes also ended with four tackles, one for a four-yard loss, as did senior Kristopher Moll, who was named to the 2021 Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski Preseason Award Watchlists. The youngest considerable contributor in the secondary was freshman corner Mac McWilliamson, who also finished with four total tackles.
This Blazer backfield is a competent and cerebral group, as any shutout win would reflect. But for a team that has failed to beat a power five school since its return to the gridiron, this Saturday should prove a tougher test against the No. 2 Bulldogs. UAB has not beaten an SEC opponent since 2004, but this year’s secondary, on the backs of its talented upperclassmen, is out to change that narrative.