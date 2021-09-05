In Georgia’s game against Clemson, the special teams unit showed its importance with punter Jake Camarda consistently pinning the Tigers back and place kicker Jack Podlesny hitting a field goal. While the Bulldogs will be hoping its second game of the season isn’t as close, the game against the Blazers could provide an opportunity for more work at special teams.
Experienced kickers
The Blazers started their season Sept. 1 against Jacksonville State, earning a 31-0 win in Montgomery, Alabama. In the season opener, UAB punter junior Kyle Greenwell punted three times for a combined total of 151 yards, an average of 50.3 yards per punt with none of them landing inside the 20-yard line.
Unlike Greenwell, Georgia punter Jake Camarda had four of his five punts inside the 20-yard line against No. 3 Clemson in the Bulldogs’ opening weekend victory. Camarda’s punt placement helped Georgia’s defense keep Clemson on its own side of the field.
Georgia’s offense struggled to move the ball against Clemson and did not score an offensive touchdown the entire game. The Bulldogs’ only points came off an interception returned for a touchdown and a Podlesny 22-yard field goal. It was Podlesny’s second attempt after he missed a 36-yard attempt earlier that night.
Similar to Podlesny, UAB’s place kicker, redshirt sophomore Matt Quinn also went 1-for-2 in field goal attempts in the season opener. Quinn made a 27-yard field goal but later missed a 52-yard attempt in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.
Both sets of punters and place kickers got their first taste in the new season last week, and will have another chance to grow into the new year in Week 2.
Grow the return game
Because Georgia’s defense successfully stopped Clemson’s offense, that resulted in the special teams having a lot of opportunities for punt returns. Kearis Jackson was the main punt returner for the Bulldogs, having 13 yards over two returns. Kendall Milton was the other to return a punt, earning one yard on his lone attempt.
For kickoffs, Kenny McIntosh fielded the only return, running for 25 yards with the other kickoff from Clemson’s B.T. Potter ending as a touchback.
Similar to Georgia, UAB’s defense led to the Blazers punt return unit getting a lot of opportunities to start the season. Redshirt junior Thomas V. Starling returned two punts for the Blazers for a combined 24 yards. Fellow redshirt junior Grayson Cash returned one punt for 25 yards.
The Blazers only had one opportunity for a kickoff return, which sailed into the end zone for a touchback.
Both teams are coming into Week 2 off wins to start their season, and with some areas of special teams getting more chances than others. A new week could provide more opportunities for other players to step into special teams.