Both Georgia and UAB, who will face off in the second game of both teams’ season on Saturday, present a number of new faces that have already made a significant impact on their seasons.
While both teams return an experienced and talented arsenal of running backs, there are plenty of uncertainties surrounding which receivers will turn heads in the 2021 season.
Confidence within running game
The Bulldogs bring back a familiar running back in junior Zamir White, who has already racked up 13 carries for a team-high 74 yards in the first game of the season.
While White remains the clear leader, Georgia fans also saw contributions from Kendall Milton, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh, all of which played a majority of 2020’s games and will likely see an ample amount of playing time again this season.
Milton, only a sophomore, was voted onto the Freshman All-SEC team in 2020. He earned the Bulldogs’ second-highest rushing yards last week with 27 over six carries.
Georgia totaled 121 rushing yards against Clemson, while UAB accumulated 147 against Jacksonville State.
Spencer Brown, UAB’s all-time leader in rushing yards, graduated in spring 2021 after four years with the program. Despite losing their star running back, the Blazers bring back an abundance of talent.
DeWayne McBride recorded a successful freshman season in 2020. He ran for two of the longest on-ground scoring plays in UAB history and chalked up 439 yards and four touchdowns.
As a sophomore, McBride was named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List and has already rushed for 54 yards over 12 carries.
Junior Jermaine Brown Jr. led the Blazers in rushing against Jacksonville State, earning 78 yards and a touchdown. Additional contributors include Lucious Stanley, Larry Wooden and Tyler Johnston III.
Learning new names
Both Georgia and UAB fans will find themselves learning new offensive names this season after a number of former receivers departed their respective teams or are rehabbing from injury.
Leading Georgia in receiving yards is true freshman Brock Bowers. The tight end was an unexpected leader, but had 43 yards over six receptions. Bowers’ teammates praise his athleticism and hard work in practices.
A number of other names contributed to Georgia’s 135 total receiving yards against Clemson, but Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Ladd McConkey, Jermaine Burton and James Cook all had multiple receptions.
Despite the Bulldogs’ 256 total offensive yards, they did not have an offensive touchdown against Clemson. Their only offensive score was a 22-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny in the third quarter.
The Blazers’ receivers contain plenty of talent, but lack college-level experience. Only four of UAB’s wide receivers have recorded a catch at the FBS level.
UAB lost two accomplished players, Austin Watkins and Myron Mitchell, in the off season. Replacing its obvious starters is a main concern for 2021.
Junior Trea Shropshire played in nine games in 2020 and totaled 14 receptions. Already in 2021, he has recorded five receptions for 128 yards, leading the offense versus Jacksonville State. He also contributed a touchdown in UAB’s 31-0 win.
Gerrit Prince and RaeJae’ Johnson-Sanders also had an offensive touchdown each in their first game of the season.
While UAB hopes to bring last season’s success into another year, it still has spots to fill within its offense.