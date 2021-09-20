After three weeks of the 2021 college football season Georgia boasts a 3-0 record. The Bulldogs success is due in large part to their defense, in particular their linebackers.
Georgia played its SEC opener this weekend as the Bulldogs battled with South Carolina in Athens. In the 40-13 victory, Georgia allowed its first touchdown of the season, a 36-yard pass, but the Bulldogs have yet to allow a rushing touchdown all season.
Georgia entered the matchup with South Carolina ranked first in the country in total defense and 18th in the country in rushing defense. Despite giving up 214 passing yards, the Bulldogs front seven was stout, only allowing 96 rushing yards to the Gamecocks.
The linebackers also apply a lot of the pressure in Dan Lanning’s defense. Georgia had three sacks against South Carolina, 2.5 of which came from outside linebackers Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson.
Perhaps the strongest quality of the Georgia defense is the speed of its linebackers and its ability to swarm the ball. Teams have had trouble finding space in the run game, especially outside of the hashes, as the Bulldogs linebackers closed up gaps quickly. Channing Tindall did especially well in last weekend's game grabbing seven total tackles, enough to place second on the team behind Smith’s eight.
Anderson and Nakobe Dean added four and three tackles respectively adding to the Georgia linebacker total of 27. The linebackers should have a large impact in Week 4 against a Vanderbilt offense that ranks last in the SEC in total offense and 11th in rushing offense.
On the other sideline this Saturday will stand a Vanderbilt defense that has struggled through its first three games.
Under new head coach Clarke Lea, who had success as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, the Commodores have allowed 85 points through their first three games and have a 1-2 record overall.
Vanderbilt runs a similar defense to South Carolina with a 4-2-5 scheme that fluidly moves linebackers and defensive ends around. At linebacker the Commodores are likely to start junior Anfernee Orji, sophomore Ethan Barr and senior Michael Owusu.
The linebacker unit as a whole might be Vanderbilt’s brightest spot on defense so far this year. Barr leads the team in tackles with 25 while Orji sits just behind him with 21. Despite the strong numbers from the middle of the defense, the largest problem for the Commodore defense has been creating pressure. Vanderbilt sits in last place in the SEC in sacks with only one on the season, and the lone sack was credited to the defensive line.
If the Commodores want to have any chance against the No. 2 team in the nation, the linebackers will need to play a stellar game.