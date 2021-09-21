Georgia will go on the road to Nashville for its first true road test of the season against Vanderbilt. While the Commodores have struggled early in the season, the Bulldogs should remain careful against a conference foe.
While Georgia is a 98.9% favorite to win even before the ball is kicked, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Bulldogs will need to be physical and impose their will at the line of scrimmage to win in resounding fashion like expected.
A defensive-minded coach
Vanderbilt brought in Clark Lea in the offseason to be its program’s next head coach. Lea was the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame before taking the job in Nashville.
One of the biggest shifts for the Commodores is the change in defensive scheme. Under former head coach Derek Mason, Vanderbilt ran a 3-4 defense, while Lea has instituted a 4-2-5 defense. The change has come with its challenges as the Commodores’ roster is filled with linebackers recruited by Mason that play more as defensive ends in Lea’s scheme.
The Bulldogs will face a four-man front that has yet to create much pressure this season. Defensive lineman Daevion Davis and linebacker Michael Owusu combined for the Commodores’ only sack on the season, in addition to their nine tackles for loss through three games.
Georgia’s offensive line has begun to mesh after multiple injuries in the preseason and in the opening weeks of the season. Concerns about the offensive line began to rise after a lack of success in the run game through two weeks.
Those concerns seemed to be subdued in Week 3 after the Bulldogs rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns against South Carolina.
While Georgia’s run blocking still needs improvements, it is important to note that the Bulldogs’ pass blocking has only allowed two sacks through three games.
Under pressure
Georgia’s front seven has recorded multiple sacks in all three of its games so far this season. Against South Carolina, the Bulldogs racked up three sacks, including one that resulted in a safety.
The Commodores don’t have many large offensive lineman like the ones Georgia may roll out on any given Saturday, but they do return three starters. Three offensive lineman have also rejoined the Commodores’ roster after opting out last season.
Tyler Steen, a redshirt junior, is the most experienced of Vanderbilt’s front five as he started nine games at left tackle in 2020. Steen and the Commodores’ front five have struggled to find their footing early in the season, allowing six sacks.
For a struggling offensive line, the talent, depth and speed of the Georgia front seven is likely to keep new offensive coordinator David Raih on his toes Saturday afternoon.