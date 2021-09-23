In Week 4 of the college football season, Georgia will take on its next SEC opponent in a struggling Vanderbilt team.
While the Bulldogs begin the season undefeated, Vanderbilt won its first game since 2019 against Colorado State on Sept. 11. Both team’s wide receiver and running back accomplishments have been on par with their overall seasons.
Contrasting running games
As Georgia running back James Cook promised in a press conference leading up to the Bulldogs’ SEC opener against South Carolina, the running back room looked much more prepared and explosive this past Saturday with 184 total yards and two touchdowns.
Participating quarterbacks JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett looked to Kendall Milton 10 times, in which he racked up a team-best 66 yards. Only a sophomore, Milton is second on the team in season rushing yards, behind only veteran rusher Zamir White.
Cook gave Georgia an early lead against South Carolina, recording the longest rush of the night with a 23-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game.
White also added 51 yards and a touchdown to the rushing total on Saturday. The junior earned the sole starting running back position for the Bulldogs.
The Commodores’ rushing game has not proven as successful and has seen detrimental injuries in 2021.
Just as the team gained its offensive stride, Vanderbilt’s leading running back Re’Mahn Davis went down against Stanford. He later posted on Instagram that he will need a season-ending surgery.
Before his injury, Davis led Vanderbilt’s running backs in rushes, yards and touchdowns in the 2021 season. The injury is pernicious to the team’s already struggling offense.
Without Davis, the Commodores will look to underclassmen Rocko Griffin and Patrick Smith to step up. Griffin has recorded 131 total yards this season, 107 of which came against Stanford last Saturday.
Additionally, Dylan Betts-Pauley and James Ziglor both moved from defensive back to running back and have yet to see time rushing on offense.
Wideout depth
Both the Bulldogs and Commodores’ wide receivers are a strong position group for their respective teams.
True freshman Adonai Mitchell was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week after his stellar performance against South Carolina, putting up 77 yards over four receptions and a touchdown. He also earned his first career start last Saturday.
Jermaine Burton accounted for the longest Bulldogs catch of the game with a 43-yard touchdown reception from JT Daniels in the first quarter to put Georgia up 14-3.
Additionally, Brock Bowers continued to add to Georgia’s receptions. The tight end leads the team in receiving yards so far this season.
A number of other players added to Georgia’s 307 total yards in receptions last Saturday. Georgia’s wide receivers recorded a total of three touchdowns.
Vanderbilt’s wide receivers are arguably its most rounded position group. It has racked up 625 receiving yards this season, compared to Georgia’s 818.
Last Saturday against Stanford, no one wideout was an obvious leader in yardage. Chris Pierce Jr. and Will Sheppard both had six receptions, accounting for 52 and 43 yards, respectively. Cam Johnson also recorded two receptions for 28 yards.
Vanderbilt’s receiving game had a total of 151 yards over 18 receptions, and two touchdowns. It will need to step up as a lead on offense in order to put up points against No. 2 Georgia.