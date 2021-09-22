UGA heads to Vanderbilt for its first away game of the season, and with them travels a young secondary position group with more to prove in SEC play. Even after last week’s win, the Bulldogs hope to seal several loose ends in the defensive backfield and return to their early dominant ways.
Vanderbilt’s secondary, one largely still under construction given the arrival of a new head coach, are up against a Georgia offense that scored 40 points last weekend.
Prospective improvements
In recent years, Vanderbilt has seen a lack of production from its defensive backfield, but with former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea now at head coach, the secondary, and defense as a whole, are undergoing a reboot. Still, players from past recruiting classes continue to comprise the majority of the roster.
Vanderbilt allowed 296.4 passing yards per game last season, good for 113th in the country, and 12th in the SEC. Remedying those numbers may prove more difficult than initially thought, as the Commodores have struggled to subdue opponents early in games this year.
Last week, Vanderbilt allowed a four-play, 75-yard drive to Stanford in the game’s opening minutes. This came on the heels of a Colorado State drive that took only five plays to open scoring in Week 2. And with a backfield made up of several young players, the Georgia offense could use similar tactics.
Fifth-year senior cornerback Allan George is the eldest member of a group tasked with stopping a Bulldog air raid that registered 304 yards and three touchdowns against South Carolina. George played in nine games last year and had 45 tackles, the third most on the team.
Junior Jaylen Mahoney leads all Commodore secondary players with 12 tackles, and has split time this season at both the nickel and true corner positions. Fellow junior Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who assumed increased reps last season, has eight tackles at the other corner position.
Behind them, depth is composed of several underclassmen candidates. Four of sophomore De’Ricky Wright’s seven tackles came against Stanford, as did three of safety Maxwell Worship’s nine. Nine game career starter Brendon Harris anchors the other safety position.
Although Vanderbilt’s secondary might not be considered the most talented core in the SEC, this group will look to improve on their first three appearances to contain quarterback JT Daniels and the No. 2 team in the country.
Limiting explosive plays
Through the season’s first two games, Georgia’s secondary showed promise in their effort to acclimate inexperienced players to the pace of starting positions. Despite allowing only 214 passing yards in Week 3 against South Carolina, downfield receptions proved worrisome.
Late in the game, the Bulldog secondary allowed the first touchdown against Georgia’s defense this season.
Throughout last weekend’s matchup, the Bulldog defensive backs proved susceptible to 20+ yard completions. Josh Vann finished with 128 total receiving yards and a long of 61 yards for the Gamecocks. Jalen Brooks had a 38-yard reception of his own.
Lewis Cine, last weekend’s top secondary performer, added six more tackles to his 17 total on the year. Cine leads the secondary from his safety position as one of the group’s most experienced players. Latavious Brini tallied four tackles out of the hybrid nickel position, and senior transfer cornerback Derion Kendrick secured his first interception of the season in the win.
Still, entering subsequent SEC games, there is an added pressure and expectation for these Bulldogs to perform at an elite level. In its first true road game of the year, the secondary is hoping for a dominant, bounce-back outing.