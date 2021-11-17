Georgia and Charleston Southern will face off on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ last home game of the season. While Georgia’s secondary had one of its first big tests last Saturday against Tennessee, Charleston Southern has been through multiple trials and will be pushed again on Nov. 20.
SEC pressures
Against Tennessee, Georgia’s secondary gave up two passing touchdowns for the first time all season. Tennessee was also the first of Georgia’s opponents to score more than 13 points, and in the win, the Bulldog secondary did not have its customary dominant showing.
A combination of two Volunteer quarterbacks threw for 332 yards and completed 30 passes for an average of 6.9 yards per reception. Tennessee opened the game’s scoring with a passing touchdown on its first drive of the game, and the Volunteers’ total passing yardage was also the most Georgia had allowed in a single game all season.
Additionally, the Bulldogs allowed 200 receiving yards to Cedric Tillman, the most yards allowed by the Georgia secondary to a single receiver all season. Tillman’s day also included a 53-yard downfield strike past the Georgia secondary.
Despite the yardage, Georgia still had several stand-out performances among the defensive backs. Safety Lewis Cine finished the game with eight tackles, the third-highest tally on the team. Cine still leads all secondary players in tackles with 48 total stops, 14 more than the next highest in the position group. Cine’s two pass defenses were also the Bulldogs’ highest mark during the game.
Cornerback Derion Kendrick ended with six tackles and the Bulldogs lone interception of the game in the second quarter. Latavious Brini had five tackles of his own, and Christopher Smith contributed four.
Collectively, the secondary showed early-season tendencies in their susceptibility to explosive passing plays, but did enough to secure a victory. This week gives the secondary the chance to compete against an FCS receiving core, with aims of returning to its stingy Bulldog ways.
Inconsistency for the Buccaneers
Charleston Southern has allowed more than 30 points in four of its nine games this season, but also have a 35-5 win against Hampton on the resume. Overall, the defensive side of the ball has been inconsistent for the Buccaneers, but three of the team’s top six tacklers reside in the secondary.
Junior Hombre Kennedy is atop the position group in that category with 43, and a single-game high of five. Kennedy also leads the Buccaneers in interceptions with three and is second on the team in forced fumbles with two. For Charleston Southern to compete with a dynamic Georgia passing attack, Kennedy’s influence will have to be felt.
Next up is sophomore Matthew Williams with 40 total tackles. Williams also carries 11 pass break-ups to Athens, the highest amount on Charleston Southern’s roster. Cody Cline has 31 tackles and two pass breakups to his name.
Simply put, Charleston Southern will likely struggle to contain Georgia’s receivers and offense in general. But for the Buccaneers to establish some form of success against the pass, these three will have to have career days.
And coming off of a double overtime win, the Buccaneers are likely more taxed than normal. Look for Georgia to try to establish the run early and deliver knock-out blows via extended passing plays downfield.