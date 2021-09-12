Both Georgia and South Carolina head into their SEC opener undefeated. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant 56-7 win over UAB while the Gamecocks are coming off a 20-17 win over East Carolina. In that game, Parker White hit a 36-yard field goal to win the game as time expired. With the Gamecocks coming to Sanford Stadium as underdogs, they will need special teams to execute for a chance to upset Georgia.
Contrast in kicking
White comes into the game against Georgia having made all three of his field goal attempts this season, with all of his attempts coming from between 30-39 yards. His longest kick of the season came against East Carolina when he made a 39-yard field goal before hitting the game-winning field goal.
Currently in his fifth season at South Carolina, White joined the team as a walk-on and earned starting place kicker duties his first season with the Gamecocks. The last time White played in Sanford Stadium, he hit a game-winning field goal in double overtime to beat Georgia 20-17.
Georgia had an opportunity to level White’s kick, but former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard attempt and secured the Gamecocks’ win.
While White has yet to miss a field goal this season, Georgia’s Jack Podlesny has struggled to start the season, going 1-for-3 in field goal attempts this season. His lone successful attempt was a 22-yard field goal against Clemson before missing another attempt later in the game.
Podlesny had one attempt to make a field goal in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over UAB, but missed the attempt to have a 33% success rate.
Both kickers are experienced players who have appeared in SEC games in their careers before Saturday’s conference opener. White and Podlesny are starting their 2021 seasons in different ways, but Saturday provides an opportunity to make a difference in conference games, ultimately looking for a spot in the SEC Championship.
Punting polarity
Due to Georgia’s successful offensive performance against UAB, senior punter Jake Camarda did not have as many attempts as he did against Clemson. Against the Blazers, he punted three times compared to five times in the season opener.
Although Camarda did not have as many attempts in Week 2, he still managed to have 149 yards combined, averaging 49.7 yard per attempt. Two of his three attempts landed inside the 20-yard line, giving Georgia’s defense favorable field position to shut down UAB’s offense.
South Carolina’s punter, Kai Kroeger, punted seven times against East Carolina, combining for 277 yards and averaged 39.6 yards per attempt. One of his attempts this season landed inside the 20-yard line, coming against East Carolina.
Unlike Camarda, Kroeger had to punt more in Week 2 than he did in the season opener. He punted two times against Eastern Illinois, averaging 42 yards per attempt.
Last time South Carolina came to Sanford Stadium, special teams made the difference as the Gamecocks upset Georgia 20-17. Now, with South Carolina looking to do the same once again, special teams may be the difference in the conference opener.