Members of the No. 1 Georgia football team addressed the media on Dec. 28, just days ahead of their matchup against No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Here are some of the key points from the afternoon.
Gearing up for the Buckeye defense
Ohio State is entering the Peach Bowl with one of the NCAA’s best defenses, allowing its opponents just under 20 points per game. The Buckeyes have a number of players on their defensive front who have made an impact this year, including edge rushers Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau. Even with some of the prominent names on that defensive line, Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran emphasized the strength of Ohio State’s team as a whole.
“All of them do their job extremely well,” Van Pran said. “They play really well together in the system, and of course, guys flash. The media gives a lot of guys attention, but one thing I see about this defensive front seven is really that they all do their jobs collectively together. Nobody is a blinking light. Nobody is trying to be this big guy.”
Van Pran is one player on Georgia’s offensive line, a group that finished in second place for the Joe Moore award, an honor given to the best offensive line in college football. That unit, alongside quarterback Stetson Bennett, will be responsible for navigating the pressure caused by Ohio State’s defense. Bennett said that the Buckeyes’ unpredictability was one reason for the team’s effectiveness on that side of the ball.
“They have really good players and they execute their system,” he said. “They try to cause havoc. They can come from a lot of different places. They do their assignment, and in order for us to be successful, we have to do ours.”
Bulldogs bullish on run game
Georgia’s rushing attack has been one of the offense’s most consistent aspects this season, racking up over 2,600 yards on the ground over the course of the season.
The Bulldogs have utilized a number of running backs, with Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton suffering injuries during the year. Despite the health concerns, the running game hasn’t faltered. Offensive lineman Broderick Jones credited some of the rushing game’s success to the team’s coaching staff.
“It's a great scheme, too as well, just because you never know what we can do,” Jones said. “We can go outside to the edge. We can get to the edge. We can go inside. You never just know where it can hit.”
McIntosh is the Bulldogs’ leading rusher this season, adding another 10 rushing touchdowns to his resume. He thinks the bond between the running backs, the offensive line and even the whole Georgia team is one of the Bulldogs’ greatest strengths entering the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
“This team shows so much connection and resiliency,” McIntosh said. “Just go out there week by week, practicing how we practice and going out there on Saturdays to execute and buy into the game plan and going out there and doing what we do. So I'd say that's our advantage, how connected this team is and the composure we have.”