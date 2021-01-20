Sahvir Wheeler has a palpable joy for the game of basketball. He’s confident as a leader. He’s well-liked. But he’s serious, too.
Wheeler says it’s been easy for him to lead throughout most of his basketball career. He can give pointers jovially, like “Hey, why didn’t you shoot that shot?” Or he can be more serious, like “Man, you’ve got to get that loose ball. We’ve got to get that rebound.”
“I think my teammates know it is coming from a place of love,” Wheeler said in a virtual press conference Tuesday. “So when I actually get on you, you know. They know I want what’s best for the team and what’s best for them.”
Wheeler’s instruction is starting to pay off. The Bulldogs earned their first conference victory Saturday, defeating Ole Miss 78-74 in Oxford, Mississippi. They’ll look to continue improving from an 0-4 SEC start in Wednesday’s home meeting with Kentucky.
Wheeler is a pivotal teammate both off and on the court. He’s the SEC’s 11th best scorer, averaging 14.5 points per game. He has continued to improve throughout the season and averaged 15.6 points per game in the last five games of SEC play.
The sophomore has also stepped up as one of the most vocal leaders, head coach Tom Crean said. It’s a natural product of Georgia’s three graduate transfers — Andrew Garcia, Justin Kier and P.J. Horne — all going through their first year in Athens.
“When you have three seniors that are brand new to the program, it takes a little bit longer for that,” Crean said. “Sahvir has done a good job with that, and he needs to continue to. I think it should bring more confidence to the other guys to be more demanding of one another.”
Crean’s team has focused on balance this year — no one man can carry the load. Some of it is due to the departure of go-to stars like Nic Claxton in 2019 and Anthony Edwards in 2020.
Four players (Tye Fagan, Wheeler, K.D. Johnson and Toumani Camara) scored in double figures in Georgia’s win over Ole Miss, which Crean said reflects some of the changes his team is making to turn around its disastrous start to conference play. Crean said this connection is what will lead to wins.
“When you are locked in, and when you do feel that energy from one another, it develops a synergy,” Crean said. “I think that’s where the fun is.”
Wheeler, who leads the SEC in assists, has also been a key piece of Georgia’s balancing act. He’s made it a point of emphasis to encourage each teammate, improve communication and motivate everyone to share the ball.
The Bulldogs will need their improvement to continue against the Wildcats, who carry a 3-2 conference record to Athens. If the outcome is to fall in Georgia’s favor, Wheeler’s joyful leadership has to pave the way.
“We’re kind of reminding each other … how we are successful, what it’s been like for us to win those games,” Wheeler said. “At our best, we are having fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.