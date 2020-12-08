The University of Georgia Athletic Association named Courtney Gay as the assistant athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion on Monday. Gay will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to improve the diversity, equity and inclusion of the department in the newly-created role.
Athletic director Greg McGarity said in a press release that the UGAAA wants to educate and make a push toward real action in regards to social issues. He said Gay will help "chart the course."
"She helped us navigate some very challenging conversations regarding race, identity and belonging over the summer and fall," McGarity said. "She demonstrated passion, enthusiasm, and strong competence. She will help the Athletic Association create and execute a sustainable action plan that promotes inclusion, develops cultural competence and equips our coaches and staff with the skills and tools to lead successfully for DEI."
Gay earned her doctorate in counseling and student personnel services from Georgia in 2018. She has been an academic counselor at Georgia since 2012 and became a diversity and inclusion strategist in July 2019.
She has had a hand in developing and implementing programs like First and Ten, an academic, personal and leadership development program for Black football student-athletes, and Arch Prep, a freshmen transition program. Now, she will take on a new role.
"Our nation is at a crossroads as we seek to address a variety of social issues, and I am inspired by the commitment and enthusiasm that athletic director Greg McGarity, our leadership team, coaches, staff and student-athletes have shown toward enhancing our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and ensuring that the UGA Athletic Association is taking actionable steps to create change," Gay said. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside them and our campus and community partners as we seek innovative ways to make a meaningful and sustainable impact.”
