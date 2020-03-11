Due to increased concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the SEC announced on Wednesday that conference sports events — including all Georgia sports events — will be closed to the public from Thursday, March 12 through March 30, following the recommendation of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.
All regular season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC championship events scheduled through the end of March will be open to “only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media,” according to the SEC’s statement. The policy extends to the SEC men’s basketball tournament, which started on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue through Sunday.
“After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
The policy means no fans will attend No. 3 Georgia baseball’s series with No. 1 Florida in Gainesville from March 13-15, Georgia gymnastics’ final home meet on March 14, the NCAA women’s swimming and diving national championships in Athens from March 18-21, the SEC gymnastics championship in Duluth on March 21 or the SEC equestrian championship in Bishop from March 28-29.
In addition to these sports’ SEC regular season games, the policy will also extend to SEC regular season contests in tennis, track and field, golf and softball through March 30.
The SEC and its member universities will reevaluate conditions after March 30 to determine further action.
