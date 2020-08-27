If a football season is played this fall, Dooley Field will be busy with players, coaches and officials to mirror a conventional game amid the coronavirus pandemic. The seats inside Sanford Stadium, however, will not be as occupied.
Because of health and safety concerns caused by COVID-19, the University of Georgia Athletic Association announced on Aug. 19 plans to hold each of Georgia’s four scheduled home games at 20-25% capacity this season. Students will see a similar conversion, as Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said “over 3,000” of the usual 16,000 students will get a seat in Sanford Stadium.
As students returned to campus to begin classes Aug. 20, Georgia’s plan hadn’t enough time to endure everything that could cause its collapse. As of Aug. 26, the number of COVID-19 cases in Clarke County had reached 2,628, including 698 UGA students or employees who have tested positive.
Georgia could still change course on its plan for fans this season. McGarity said in a press conference Aug. 19 that a final decision on fans will “have to be [made] the week of the game at the latest.”
Whether fans can tailgate on campus for each home game in Athens is unknown. Other SEC members, like Alabama and Arkansas, have decided not to allow it. McGarity also said the Redcoat Band is still waiting to learn whether or not it will have a place inside Sanford Stadium.
Spike Squad scruple
Drew Allen, a UGA graduate student, believes it will be nearly impossible for students to receive the full gameday experience this season, as many of Georgia’s traditions will be tough to replicate with fewer voices filling the stands.
“I had never really experienced anything like [the atmosphere in Sanford Stadium] and it was really awe-inspiring,” Allen said. “It kind of snapped open my eyes when we were calling the dawgs before kickoff. But calling the dawgs with a 25% capacity is not going to be anything near what it is at 100% capacity.”
Allen also serves as co-president of Georgia’s Spike Squad — a group of football-crazed UGA students that routinely cover their upper body in red paint and armor themselves with spiked, red shoulder pads — and knows perhaps more than anyone how much of a staple the group has become.
The Spike Squad has been a part of Georgia’s home games since the 2010 season, and it didn’t take long for the group’s notoriety to reach the national level. Spike Squad alum Pierce Wallace, or the “Georgia Joker,” was voted into ESPN’s Fan Hall of Fame in 2013.
Allen has been with the Spike Squad screaming at the bottom of section 109 since Georgia’s 45-0 victory over Austin Peay to open the 2018-19 season. He helped fill a record crowd of 93,246 last year as the Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame 23-17 and was there when Georgia slipped past Texas A&M by a score of 19-13 in last season’s final home game.
Yet Allen doesn’t know if he’ll be there on Oct. 3 when Georgia hosts Auburn. He doesn’t know how well the Spike Squad will be represented in any of Georgia’s home games this fall. It’s possible he won’t receive one single ticket.
Sanitation safety
As of press time, UGAAA’s plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus is to place hand-sanitizing stations throughout the stadium, require face coverings that cover the nose and mouth for all stadium guests and staff and disinfect each restroom the day of the game.
UGAAA’s sanitation plan in Sanford Stadium is part of the reason why freshman Morgan Ross said she would feel safe attending a game. What concerns her is whether or not those inside the stadium will socially distance at all times.
“If it was like big clumps [of people] then I just wouldn’t feel safe,” Ross said.
If the Bulldogs are to have any home-field advantage this fall, they know the responsibility is on them to create it. At the very best, Sanford Stadium will occupy 25% of its capacity. At the very worst, each seat will be empty — or the season could be called off altogether.
“On gameday, all the fans won’t be in the stadium, but we’re there,” redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kearis Jackson said on Aug. 19. “We’ll focus on the game. Yes, we do love the fans, but at the same time, we have to control what we can control.”
