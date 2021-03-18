Kyle Harris was troubled by the way Georgia club hockey’s 2019-20 season ended, but his reason wasn’t about him.
With a 5-4 victory over Auburn on Feb. 9, 2020, Georgia finished third in the South Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference. The pandemic canceled any chance of a postseason. Georgia’s seniors had played their last game.
“I was putting more weight on the following season because it was the last chance. [I said] ‘Dang, the seniors this year got ripped off, so I ought to make the most of it,’” Harris said.
Harris never had the chance. Now a senior, he’s staring down another canceled season. Excluding tournaments, the Ice Dawgs had 31 games on their 2020-21 schedule. All but an April 6 matchup with Auburn have been canceled, with Harris adding he’s “99% sure it’s not going to happen.”
In addition to a tarnished season, the Ice Dawgs missed out on the extended eligibility offered to Division I varsity student-athletes. Over the past year, the NCAA allowed an additional year of eligibility to student-athletes in winter, spring and fall sports. But because the Ice Dawgs are on a club team, they’re not given the same option.
“We were celebrating the other guys who were seniors, and little did we know, that was our last game too,” said senior forward Seth Johnston.
Unclear restrictions
The Ice Dawgs aren’t alone. As of press time, the University of Georgia prohibits all club sports from traveling or hosting competitions because of COVID-19 guidelines.
In an email to The Red & Black, UGA spokesperson Stan Jackson said UGA’s recreational sports department uses current local, state and federal guidelines along with university guidance for in-person activity and travel.
“We look forward to a return to a full slate of club sports competition soon,” Jackson said.
John Camp, Georgia hockey’s general manager and head coach, said he’s unclear about university guidelines. He said he’s simply told the Ice Dawgs aren’t allowed to play.
“I just wish I knew what they’re looking at,” Camp said.
Club sports restrictions aren’t consistent across the Southeast. Many programs within the SECHC, including South Carolina and Florida, also haven’t competed this spring. But some programs are playing. Tennessee’s club hockey team is six games into its spring schedule and can travel out of state.
Not only do Georgia’s varsity student-athletes have an additional year of eligibility, but they are also competing. Even at the youth level, sports have resumed.
“It just makes us seem like we’re not a priority,” said senior forward Caleb Santa Maria. “They don’t really care if we do or do not have a season.”
Fading opportunities
The SECHC canceled Georgia’s fall schedule in July. Its first game of 2021 was set for Jan. 15 in the annual Savannah Hockey Classic, but COVID-19 scrapped the Classic as well.
Other SECHC teams began canceling their spring seasons, and by February, it began to set in that Georgia likely wouldn’t play games either.
“It was like a slow death,” Johnston said. “In the fall, it was like, ‘OK, we’re still gonna have one semester of hockey left in the spring.’ And then we get to February, and it’s like, ‘We [might] be able to play a couple of games. At least we’ll get to put on the jersey one more time.’”
With cooperation from other programs, Camp said he’s prepared to set up a competition bubble with up to six teams so Georgia could play a few games. Hotel rooms, COVID-19 protocols, downtime activities and study halls would all be included, he said. Players wouldn’t even need to leave the hotel for food.
“This has all been planned and well thought out, but we just haven’t had the opportunity,” Camp said. “There hasn’t even been any interest from anybody [at UGA] to let us present a plan like that.”
Despite not knowing if they’ll have games, the Ice Dawgs still practice in the event they will. Camp said he could piece together a schedule “pretty quickly” if given permission to play by UGA.
At the latest, Camp said Georgia could play up to late-April because of final exams. If that means a season as scarce as four games, he’d take it. Harris, Johnston and Santa Maria feel the same.
“Being a senior, it hits home differently,” Santa Maria said. “It’s the last time ... that we’ll be able to play hockey competitively.”