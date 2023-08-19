The entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic was a bizarre time for so many people, with college football being no exception.
While the 2020 recruiting class — which features recently drafted NFL players like Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo — came to college during the pandemic, the 2021 recruiting class was recruited during that time. As such, these players couldn’t take visits to schools or work out in front of coaches, with some not even playing their final seasons of high school football. In turn, they lost out on crucial development and film to send to teams.
Despite this, some of Georgia’s most iconic and influential players — including No. 1 cornerback Kamari Lassiter and starting tight end Brock Bowers — both came from that class.
“I’ll say this about both [Lassiter] and Brock Bowers, they are what we call COVID babies,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “They came in during the COVID class. It’s very unique to our place. We signed 20 high school players the COVID year. Seventeen of those 20 are still in our program. That’s hard to find anywhere in the country.”
Other key players from that class include defensive back Javon Bullard, linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and offensive lineman Amarius Mims. Each one of these players, alongside Lassiter and Bowers, were voted by the media to either the first or second preseason All-SEC team.
Others — including Nyland Green, Xavian Sorey and Chaz Chambliss — will likely be key contributors this upcoming season as well, among several others.
“We’ve retained those guys because we’ve invested in them as freshmen. We’ve invested in them as sophomores,” Smart said. “They’ve seen a lot of evidence of the success, but they’ve also seen the buy-in of the leadership.”
Lassiter still recalls the bizarre way his recruitment progressed. Because players couldn’t take official visits or work out in front of teams, several had to send in videos of them working out to even be noticed. Lassiter had to do this to get his dream offer.
“Me being from Georgia, I was like ‘What’s up with these guys?’ I have almost all the offers that I want except for Georgia,” Lassiter said. “So I was like ‘You know what? I’m gonna do whatever I can to get this offer.’ So I’m sending them me working out, running 40 [yard dashes], doing all these drills. I remember whenever I sent them my video clip, they offered me in like, the next hour. It was pretty surreal.”
Bowers sent in similar videos to the Bulldogs during the process, although his reasoning for doing so was a bit different.
“I didn’t really think it was weird at the time, kind of going with the flow,” Bowers said. “I guess I just wanted to make sure I wasn’t getting fat and lazy over the COVID break.”
Not every player from the 2021 class has gotten to start or shine. Several players that did break out, like wide receiver Adonai “AD” Mitchell, transferred out. However, for those that have stayed, several are already on the path to being highly drafted to the NFL, could be on their way to starting for Georgia in the near future or could be on the cusp of making college football history with a third-straight national title.
While this class may still need another two years before its impact can be truly realized, its resiliency to battle through such a difficult time to get where they are can certainly be commended.
“You know what we evaluated that class on? Love of the game and being selfless,” Smart said “That’s not hard. It’s hard to find, but it’s not hard to evaluate.”