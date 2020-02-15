Georgia men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean spoke to the media on Feb. 14 prior to the Bulldogs’ trip to College Station, Texas, for a rematch with the 11-12 Texas A&M Aggies. Georgia won the first matchup 63-48 in Athens on Feb. 1. Here are some takeaways from the Red & Black:
The fight against lost confidence
The Georgia men’s basketball team has gone 2-8 over its last 10 games. With a group as young as the Bulldogs, it is reasonable to expect their confidence to be shaken.
Crean knows much of the burden of keeping his team confident rests on his shoulders.
“We have to keep coaching them better, especially when we start to lose confidence, like we had the other night a little bit, that happens, unfortunately, when you've been so close as we've been in the last couple of weeks,” Crean said. “We have just got to help guide them through that psychologically, and understand that the way these things get done is you just stay in the fight and stay physical, stay aggressive.”
Georgia has nine freshmen, just two seniors and one graduate transfer on the roster this season, making it difficult to find consistent veteran leadership. The recent starting lineup features three freshmen, one senior and a junior.
Following Wednesday’s 75-59 home loss to South Carolina, Anthony Edwards appeared disappointed and said the Gamecocks outplayed Georgia in “every aspect of the game.”
Crean understands his role as coach and knows good leadership will go a long way in keeping his players’ spirits up during what is proving to be a difficult year.
Freshmen bigs joining the rotation
A pair of freshmen bigs played significant minutes in Georgia’s loss against South Carolina. Georgia used a rotation featuring more size in order to counteract its disadvantage.
Rodney Howard played 13 minutes in that game and recorded two points, three blocks, one assist and a career-high six rebounds. Howard is the tallest player on the team at 6 foot, 11 inches. He played fewer minutes throughout Georgia’s last 10 games.
Mike Peake also had inconsistent playing time before his number was called in each of the past four games. He averaged 14.5 minutes per game over the last two and played in key moments of Georgia’s loss to Alabama.
“They’re playing and practicing and better,” Crean said. “Rodney did a good job the other night. Mike started to do a good job, and we've got to be more physical. We’ve got to be able to compete better around the backboards and be able to compete better around the rim. We've got to be more physical defensively, and those guys are providing that.”
Previewing Texas A&M
Georgia beat Texas A&M 63-48 last time out, but Crean knows playing them on the road will be a different animal.
“They are going to be very, very tough to deal with at home,” Crean said. “They've had some great games. They've had some big road wins. They've had some big home wins. They've had close games all throughout the season, and it should be a great crowd in there on a Saturday afternoon in College Station.”
Despite beating Texas A&M, Georgia turned the ball over 20 times and surrendered 13 offensive rebounds. Playing on the road only makes things more difficult.
“We have too many turnovers because we're trying to make some things happen that aren't there then keep it simple,” Crean said. “You have to keep it simple against a team like [Texas] A&M because of the way they jump in and try to draw charges. We have to do a very, very good job there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.