Georgia men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean spoke to the media on March 6 prior to Georgia’s final regular season contest against 20-10 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Here are some takeaways from the Red & Black:
Combating immaturity
Immaturity has led to problems ranging from missed defensive assignments to late game collapses. A team featuring nine freshmen is bound to experience some growing pains.
Georgia head coach often faults his players’ awareness and concentration for the rocky 2019-20 season. The Bulldogs have struggled with turnovers and rebounding for significant stretches of the season.
“It’s awareness so many times,” Crean said. “It’s awareness, it’s focus, it’s concentration. It’s not so much about what you’re doing, it’s how well you’re doing it, how long you’ve been doing it. It doesn’t matter if it’s a short possession or a long possession, you’ve got to have that level of awareness.”
Rising above .500
Georgia holds a record of 15-15 prior to its matchup with SEC opponent LSU. The Bulldogs finished 11-21 overall last season, so a regular season finish over the .500 mark would show marketable improvement in Crean’s second year at the helm.
“It would be big, it really would,” Crean said. “You’re going after every win, obviously, but that would be big.”
Crean is not as caught up in what his record says, however, and he has been quoted numerous times this season saying how he is approaching each individual game with the same focus regardless of the opponent.
For now, Crean is set on notching another mark in the win column against a conference rival.
“I put more focus on the fact we need to go beat LSU rather than what the record would be, but in the whole scheme of things — to get back on a winning track,” Crean said.
Previewing LSU
Both Georgia and LSU are coming off losses prior to Saturday’s regular season finale. Georgia suffered a 68-54 home defeat on senior night at the hands of Florida, while LSU fell to Arkansas 99-90 on the road.
Saturday’s game is the first meeting between Georgia and LSU this season. LSU leads the all-time series 66-46 and managed to knock off Georgia 83-79 in its last meeting on Feb. 16, 2019, at Stegeman Coliseum.
Georgia is 3-10 away from Athens this year. LSU is 14-2 on its home floor.
Crean thought the Bulldogs did a great job rebounding against LSU in its last meeting but made sure to address turnovers — and the fact that Georgia was outscored 34-13 in points off of those turnovers. Managing the game effectively in a hostile environment is on Crean’s mind.
“We have to go in there, especially on the road, we want to play fast [and] want to play with movement but don’t want to be reckless,” Crean said. “We don’t want to be giving them live-ball turnovers, which allows their athleticism to take over and their crowd to take over.”
LSU is a talented team, and Crean knows better than to take it for granted. He highlighted players, including Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays, and the raw athleticism their team possesses.
“They’re talented,” Crean said. “They’re extremely talented, and they keep putting athletes on the floor that are skilled. So I think the biggest thing is rebounding. It always is with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.