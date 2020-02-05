Georgia men’s basketball head coach Tom Crean spoke to the media on Feb. 4 prior to Georgia’s trip to Gainesville, Florida, for a clash with the 13-8 Florida Gators. Here are some takeaways from The Red & Black:
Still working toward an identity
Most teams know what their strengths are and play to them at this point in the season. Most college basketball teams don’t have nine freshmen on their team, though.
Crean knows the strengths of his team, but the Bulldogs are still working toward them.
Crean said it all starts with consistency. That consistency shows up — or doesn’t — in a few areas on the court. He envisions his team defends at a high level and plays offense on the fast break, with points coming from cuts and 3-pointers. Crean also mentioned being competitive on the boards, which is crucial for success in the SEC.
“Some guys are pretty consistent, but I’m talking about getting it to a place where it is eight, nine to 10 deep,” Crean said. “Where it’s not that everybody played well, but that everybody played with a level of consistency. And I would say we're not there yet.”
Anthony Edwards playing more minutes
Freshman Anthony Edwards has played 39 and 40 minutes in each of the last two games. Through the first 19 games before that, Edwards only surpassed 34 minutes two times, one against Michigan State and the other in a double overtime game against SMU.
Crean hasn’t made an asserted effort to give Edwards more minutes and said it just comes with the flow and pace of the game. He played Edwards for 39 minutes against Texas A&M because the physicality of the game forced Crean into shortening his bench. Edwards was given multiple breaks per game early in the season because his exhaustion showed on the court.
Now 21 games into the season, he doesn’t show it as much.
“We really didn't get him [any breaks] against Missouri, but the fatigue level is not there,” Crean said. “I try to watch the fatigue level of it, but the other day, the way he was playing, you don't want to take him off the court.”
Edwards scored 23 points against Missouri and 29 against Texas A&M. He grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and added a flashy windmill dunk on a fast break. His energy levels appear to be at an all-time high.
Previewing the trip to Florida
Looking at Florida’s record, it might not look as dangerous as it did back in November. The Gators started as the No. 6 team in the country. The Gators fell out of the top 25 and haven’t been back after a series of non-conference losses to the likes of Florida State and UConn.
Florida has started 5-3 in the SEC, which is significantly better than Georgia’s 2-6 conference record. Crean believes the Gators have begun to bounce back and hit their stride after staggering at the start of the season.
Jordan Harris, Tyree Crump and Rayshaun Hammonds all played in Georgia’s 61-55 win in Gainesville last season, and Crean hopes that’ll help on Wednesday.
Crean keyed in on three things that the Bulldogs need to focus on. First, they can’t turn the ball over, which they did 17 times against Missouri. The final two are defending better in transition and having five guys around the glass fighting for a rebound when the shot goes up.
“That’s really the only way to win in this league when all is said and done,” Crean said. “At the end of the day, the rebounding is such a huge, huge part of all of this. We’ve got to be able to do those things.”
