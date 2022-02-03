The Georgia men’s basketball team has had its struggles in the past decade. Former head coach Mark Fox, who coached the Bulldogs from 2009-18, piled up six winning seasons, but only two NCAA tournament appearances, with Georgia being eliminated in the first round of both. In 2018, Georgia and Fox parted ways.
After Fox’s departure, the Bulldogs hired former Indiana and Marquette head coach Tom Crean. During his time at Marquette, Crean never had a losing season and made the NCAA tournament five times, even advancing to the Final Four in 2003.
He also coached future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, making such an impact on the future NBA star that Wade mentioned Crean during his jersey retirement ceremony in Feb. 2020.
“Coach Crean became more than a coach to me. He became my lifeline on and off the court,” Wade said. “He helped me discover a place within myself that I didn’t even know existed.”
After being hired by Indiana in 2008, Crean took over an underwhelming Hoosiers roster that took time to develop. Despite starting his first three seasons with at least twenty losses, he quickly turned the team around, leading Indiana to back-to-back seasons with under ten losses and three Sweet Sixteen appearances.
Georgia hired Crean in March of 2018, and the move was seen as a huge step toward leading Georgia basketball to prominence, with his track record at Indiana serving as a driving force in the hire.
“He’s going to be a great fit for the University of Georgia,” then-athletics director Greg McGarity said. “I’m extremely excited to have him leading Georgia basketball into the future and to welcome his family into the Bulldog Nation.”
Crean himself didn’t shy away from high expectations, emphasizing that he believed Georgia could position itself as a championship contender on the court.
“Make no mistake, this is a basketball program inside of a great university that can compete for championships doing it the right way,” Crean said at his introductory press conference.
The Bulldogs have struggled over the last few seasons and have yet to make the NCAA tournament, but Crean has already shown he can lead teams to success as he did at Indiana.
Georgia isn’t considered a “blue blood” school for basketball, so the road to success could take more time.
While he has been subpar at recruiting highly-ranked players at Georgia, Crean landed several five-star recruits at Indiana and never had a recruiting class ranked outside the top five in the Big Ten after 2011, according to 247Sports.
Despite his poor overall recruiting class ranking with the Bulldogs, Crean has shown he can land some of the best players in the country. In 2019, up-and-coming NBA superstar Anthony Edwards committed to Georgia, as well as four four-star recruits. However, none of those players remain on the Georgia basketball team.
The state of Georgia is known for producing plenty of four and five-star basketball players. In 2021, two of the top 15 recruits in the country were from the state of Georgia. Crean’s inability to land in-state recruits is a concern, and Georgia’s 60th ranked 2021 recruiting class is cause for concern as well. On top of that, 9 of Georgia’s 13 players transferred out of the program after the end of the 2020-21 season.
Amid the Bulldogs’ 6-15 start to the season as of press time, some fans and analysts have said Georgia should move on from Crean and pursue a new hire for the future.
“I don’t hear it — whether it’s social media or those types of things,” Crean said. “It’s not my first time down that road in the coaching life, and you learn from experiences. My focus is completely centered on the team and how we can get better and prepare for these games.”
Even though the team has struggled, the Bulldogs still have some young talent they can build off of for next year.
Sophomore Kario Oquendo has five games with 20 or more points and brings an electric energy to the floor. Sophomore Jabri Abdur-Rahim started slow but has become a vital piece of the offense since posting 20 points against Wofford. Freshman and Georgia native Christian Wright brings a high level of effort on defense and is a fantastic free throw shooter.
There are still nine games left in the season, giving Crean’s unit plenty of time to improve and close out the season strong. Georgia’s first conference win of the season against Alabama last week showed the team can compete, but if the group fails to string together wins to end the season, Crean may be out of time in Athens.