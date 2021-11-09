Georgia football is 9-0 in 2021 after another resounding victory on Saturday against Missouri. As much as the fans at Sanford Stadium enjoyed the victory, the main event for many was getting to see former head coach Mark Richt return to the venue where he led the Bulldogs for 15 years.
Richt returned to Dooley Field, “called the Dawgs” pregame and was honored at halftime alongside his wife and former captains from his time as head coach at Georgia.
After legendary coach Vince Dooley resigned following the 1988 season, Georgia went 86-53-1 from 1989-2000 under Ray Goff and Jim Donnan, struggling to recapture the success of the Dooley era.
Mark Richt brought Georgia back to prominence in the 2000s, leading the Bulldogs to a record of 145-51 over 15 seasons, including five SEC East titles, two SEC Championships and two Sugar Bowl victories in his time at the helm.
“I grew up a Georgia fan, my parents went to school here, we’ve had season tickets forever, and they were all his teams,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said after the Missouri game. “I didn’t get a chance to see him but a bunch of my fan side of things for the University of Georgia Bulldogs starts and ends with him and what he did for this program just how appreciative we are.”
Richt’s success as a coach went beyond the X’s and O’s, as he truly cared for his players and did his best to help them become better men off the field as well as better athletes on the field.
“I think that's a huge credit to him and I think it's much overdue,” offensive lineman Warren Ericson said on Nov. 3. “Everything I’ve heard from the people that either still work in the building here from when he was the head coach or people that I’ve come across that played for him, just nothing but amazing things about him, his character, about how he treated every single day, how he treated his players. So, I think that's really awesome that they’re doing that for him and it's definitely much deserved.”
For current head coach Kirby Smart, who served on Richt’s staff in 2005, it meant a lot to have another of Georgia’s greatest head coaches on hand for Saturday’s game.
“It was great to honor Coach Richt, who I have so much respect for,” Smart said. “I got to see him and get a big hug there coming out for the second half and to see so many guys that played for him, that care so much about him and meant so much UGA. A lot of them I had flashbacks of when I was a young coach so it was really good to see them.”
Richt helped lay the foundation for the unprecedented level of success the Georgia football program is enjoying right now, and in spite of the messy way his time in Athens came to an end, it’s clear that the love he has for the city and the school never waned. In fact, Richt and his wife currently live in Athens.
Richt holds an important place in the history of Georgia football and the contributions he made to the team and the community in his tenure as head coach will never be forgotten.