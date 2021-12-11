Dan Lanning, Georgia’s defensive coordinator since 2019, will become Oregon’s head coach next season.
Kirby Smart’s statement on Dan Lanning’s move to Oregon @redblacksports pic.twitter.com/jZZ6Rmwgts— Drew Hubbard (@_drewhubbard) December 11, 2021
Lanning will coach in the Bulldogs’ upcoming game against Michigan on Dec. 31 against No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Inside linebacker coach Dan Schumann and senior analyst of defense Will Muschamp will serve as co-defensive coordinators.
Georgia will begin the 2022 season against Oregon in Atlanta on Sept. 3 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The head coaching position at Oregon opened as Mario Cristobal, head coach since 2018, left for Miami. Bryan McClendon, former Georgia running backs coach, currently serves as the Ducks’ interim coach for the Alamo Bowl.
Lanning was hired at Georgia as the outside linebackers coach in 2018, and was promoted to defensive coordinator after the season when Mel Tucker accepted the head coach position at Colorado.
He has led the Bulldogs’ defense to the top of the nation in the 2021 season, being ranked first of all FBS teams in points allowed per game with 9.54 and in yards allowed per play with 4.02.