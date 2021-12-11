211204_JAG_2ndUGAvsALA-21.jpg

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signals from the sidelines. The Georgia Bulldogs fall to the Alabama Crimson Tide 41-24 at the SEC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Dan Lanning, Georgia’s defensive coordinator since 2019, will become Oregon’s head coach next season.

Lanning will coach in the Bulldogs’ upcoming game against Michigan on Dec. 31 against No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Inside linebacker coach Dan Schumann and senior analyst of defense Will Muschamp will serve as co-defensive coordinators.

Georgia will begin the 2022 season against Oregon in Atlanta on Sept. 3 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The head coaching position at Oregon opened as Mario Cristobal, head coach since 2018, left for Miami. Bryan McClendon, former Georgia running backs coach, currently serves as the Ducks’ interim coach for the Alamo Bowl.

Lanning was hired at Georgia as the outside linebackers coach in 2018, and was promoted to defensive coordinator after the season when Mel Tucker accepted the head coach position at Colorado.

He has led the Bulldogs’ defense to the top of the nation in the 2021 season, being ranked first of all FBS teams in points allowed per game with 9.54 and in yards allowed per play with 4.02.

Katherine Lewis is a senior at the University of Georgia and is the assistant sports editor. She is a journalism major and statistics minor and with a certificate in sports media.

