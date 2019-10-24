The Dan Magill Tennis Complex has a lot of notable features — a large seating capacity, two elite college tennis teams and most of all, history.
Surrounding the courts named after former Georgia men’s tennis player Henry Feild, the complex has hosted 24 men’s tennis championships, three women’s tennis championships and five combined NCAA tennis championships. The women have won one of their two NCAA outdoor championships at home, and the men have won five of their six NCAA outdoor championships at home.
Fast forward to the present, and the complex is in the middle of its largest renovation since 2002, when two new team clubhouses were constructed on both sides of Henry Feild stadium.
The $8.5 million renovation will replace the grandstand and add permanent concession stands, restrooms, chair-back seating in the lower levels and a 1,750-square foot press box. The project was approved in February 2019 by the University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors.
Georgia women’s tennis head coach Jeff Wallace said the renovation underscores the level of support from the UGA Athletic Association.
“It’s awesome that we’ve got an administration that’s excited about our sport,” Wallace said. “It’s a pretty neat environment that we have with tennis at the University of Georgia.”
Matt Brachowski, the associate athletic director of internal operations, headed the project. He said the renovations were discussed for about two years.
The project began construction in May 2019, and Brachowski said the project is expected to finish in February 2020. He also said the $8.5 million budget was met with athletic department reserve funds.
“We’re always thinking of ways to provide to our student athletes and teams,” Brachowski said.
Manuel Diaz, Georgia’s men’s tennis head coach since 1989, said the tennis program is “very fortunate” to receive the support that it does.
Dan Magill, who the complex was named after in 1993, led the men’s tennis team for 34 years before retiring in 1988. He compiled over 700 wins, 21 indoor and outdoor conference titles and two national titles during that time, making him the all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I tennis history.
Though he stopped coaching in 1988, Magill remained on the athletic staff through 1995, serving in multiple positions within the athletic department.
Wallace, who played under Magill in 1984, said Magill was instrumental in developing the tennis complex into what is widely known as the “Mecca of college tennis.”
Diaz was the immediate successor to Magill and was at the first match of the original grandstand.
“[The old grandstand] held a lot of memories, a lot of championships, a lot of moments,” Diaz said. “We had a lot of folks in those seats supporting us.”
When Georgia was recruiting sophomore women’s tennis player Meg Kowalski, she couldn’t believe that she would get to play on the same courts as past Georgia legends like John Isner.
Kowalski’s favorite memory in the complex was Georgia’s round-of-16 victory against Michigan to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Division 1 Women’s Tennis Outdoor tournament.
“Those are incredible moments that you’ll definitely remember forever,” said Kowalski. “To be able to leave a mark on the courts and in the building — you’ve done something [good].”
Georgia has hosted the NCAA men’s championship more than any other school but hasn’t hosted since 2017 partly due to the aging facilities. The soonest it could return to Athens would be in 2023.
Senior men’s tennis player Robert Loeb appreciates the history of the grandstand but is excited for what will be a new era in Georgia tennis.
“I think it’s nice to have a new start,” said Loeb. “It’s always nice to change things up a little bit and have something new.”
