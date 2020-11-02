Following the halftime brawl between Florida and Missouri on Saturday night, suspensions were issued to players on both teams and Gators head coach Dan Mullen was fined.
Mullen was sent a "reprimand" from the SEC and also fined $25,000 for his actions. After a late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask to end the half, both teams converged on the field before running to the locker rooms. Video surfaced of Mullen rushing out to argue with referees, opposing players and coaches before the fight broke out.
Here’s what started the fight at halftime of Florida vs. Missouri pic.twitter.com/rP7uo9O63E— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 1, 2020
In the aftermath, Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected alongside Missouri outside linebacker Tre Williams. Carter and Powell will serve a first half suspension against Georgia this Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.
After reviewing video of the incident, SEC officials also gave first half suspensions to Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey. They will serve their suspension in the Tigers next game against Georgia on Nov. 14.
In a statement, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that teams are "responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game."
"There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night," Sankey said. "Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic."
