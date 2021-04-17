On the final play of the game, JT Daniels took a knee in the victory formation to put the ending on his first G-Day game at Georgia.
Daniels led the Red team to a 28-23 win with 324 passing yards and three touchdowns. He threw 28 completions on 41 attempts and was sacked four times.
“[Daniels] has command of [the offense]. He understands it,” said head coach Kirby Smart. “The key is his decision making process. We know the quarterback position, there's probably a decision that has to be made every single play and he manages that really well for us.”
Daniels and the Red team started off slow, not scoring for their first three drives but settling for two missed field goals and a punt to start the game. Daniels threw for 8-12 for 99 yards in his first drives under center.
To start the game, the Red team used short passes and tried to utilize yards after the catch to move the ball down the field. Daniels’ longest pass during the first three drives was a short throw to Zamir White who then ran for a 15-yard completion.
The running backs were often the receivers of the short passing game. James Cook and White both finished with six catches each with Cook earning 61 yards and White with 50.
“I think check downs are in general, the most underrated, underappreciated aspect of the offense,” Daniels said. “It's easy to throw. At a bare minimum, it's three yards and that's if the first guy tackles them. It's very, very rare that the first guy tackles any of our running backs.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Smart said the team wants to get better in zone defense. He said the defense did a good job of forcing Daniels to throw the ball short, but the next step is making the tackle before receivers can run with the ball.
Following the first three drives, Stetson Bennett came in as quarterback to replace Daniels for one drive and led the Red team to its first touchdown of the day.
Daniels came back under center the following drive and threw his first touchdown of the game. He completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell as the first half expired to give the Red team its first lead of the day at 14-10.
“We definitely settled in towards the second half, and just coming out everybody's getting the jitters out,” Red team offensive lineman Warren McClendon said. “It's the first time for a couple people playing in Stanford in front of some fans, so just getting those jitters out and once we got calmed down, we settled in.”
Following the first half, Daniels and the Red offense settled in and utilized the pass game more than in the first two quarters. The Red team threw for 201 passing yards and two touchdowns in the second half, both by Daniels.
He completed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson in the third quarter and connected with Demetris Robertson for a 59-yard touchdown pass, his longest pass of the day.
“The only way you get better in the passing game is actually doing it in practice and just being able to execute and just throw the ball around,” Jackson said. “Just throw and catch, and we were able to do some of that today.”