It’s hard to miss Georgia tight end Darnell Washington on the football field. At 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, he stands out as a unique athlete who can move like a wide receiver and block like a tackle.
Still, Washington’s impact on the Bulldog offense isn’t always immediately evident to the uninitiated. His primary role on the team is to get out on the edge and block for Georgia’s other skill players, moving opposing players out of the way with ease.
Washington said that transitioning into more blocking was a big change from his more receiving-heavy high school career.
“I was just happy, seeing Zamir [White] or [James] Cook score, and I was like, ‘Dang, I know he scored because of my block,’” Washington said. “So I was just like, ‘Let’s do it more often.’”
Watching Washington on a snap-to-snap basis, the impact he has on the rest of the offense is clear every week.
Head coach Kirby Smart said there isn’t a player he can cleanly compare to Washington.
“The combination of the athleticism and displacement, there are probably none,” Smart said. “We had some guys when I was at Alabama, Michael Williams, that were big, more blocking guys, offensive tackle type guys. He has a receiving skill set that is unique, combined with that size.”
Washington’s fellow tight end Brock Bowers is often the focal point of the Georgia offense, and is consistently a primary target in the passing game.
Washington has embraced his role in the offense and understands the importance of being unselfish for the sake of the team.
“If everybody had a mindset of ‘I want to be the face of the offense,’ or the face of the team, then the chances of that team being good are very little,” Washington said. “If you spread the ball around and let everybody eat here or there, it’s harder to stop that.”
Against Missouri last week, Washington was one of Georgia’s best players, putting in his usual shift as a blocker and catching three passes for 64 yards.
“Especially if you’re struggling outside, this guy can go make plays on the ball in the air,” Smart said. “I thought he showed that and probably had his best game of his career on Saturday night when we needed him most.”
Smart said he’s seen a maturation from Washington during his time at Georgia. Washington credits that growth in part to his young daughter.
“One thing that helped me improve is having a family at a young age, so I had to mature in day-to-day life,” Washington said. “The football aspect is going against older guys, you’ve just got to mature.”