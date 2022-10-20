Georgia hockey, even as a club team, recruits players from across the country. When Ice Dawgs’ head coach and general manager coach John Camp scouts talent, he must take into consideration a player that is both academically and athletically successful.
“Looking for someone that is an exceptional student and an exceptional hockey player is like trying to find a needle in a haystack,” Camp said.
Declan Conway proved to be what Camp was looking for.
Conway is already a key contributor for the team. He has already scored 4 goals and provided 11 assists.
Last season the Ice Dawgs finished with a record of 26-5-1. They went on to win their fourth conference championship. However, their season abruptly came to a close in an unexpected defeat to Alabama during the national tournament in Pennsylvania.
Despite their shortcomings in the playoffs, it was still an impressive season for the hockey team, as their roster is still very young.
“We got to nationals with nineteen new players, so it is a building and teaching process,” Camp said. “As disappointing as it was I told the players afterwards that being a young team, if we were to win everything it would be a great thing but on the other hand, the positive thing is that they will come back hungrier knowing they can compete at the national level.”
During the offseason Camp traveled to states as far as Minnesota and New York to recruit talent. Since the team is a club sport and cannot offer scholarships, Camp has to get creative with how he recruits new talent.
This led to Camp targeting prep schools, his sales pitch being that the University of Georgia “checks off all the boxes.” A student could come to a prestigious college such as the University of Georgia and be a part of a more laid back, but successful hockey program. Camp reminds his players the importance of being successful in the classroom and ensures that hockey never becomes “a job.”
Conway graduated from The Hotchkiss School, a boarding school in Connecticut that excelled in academics and hockey.
After graduating from boarding school, Conway played in a junior hockey league for a year. According to Conway, hockey players that choose to play in junior leagues do so while maintaining college eligibility and hope to propel to the collegiate level.
“College coaches always try to pick players out of juniors,” Conway said. “The average college freshman that plays ice hockey is around 21 years old. It’s almost mandatory to play in these leagues.”
It was during his time in the junior program that Conway decided he didn’t want hockey to overshadow his academics.
“Ultimately, I have spent most of my life in the Northeast, and I wanted something new,” Conway said. “I also didn’t want hockey to be my main focus in my college life, I wanted to focus on my academics too. When you’re playing at those top schools it’s hockey first and classwork on the side.”
For a change of scenery and a school that excelled in both academics and athletics, Conway decided to move down south to Athens, where he had some friends of his who were already on the team prior to his arrival.
Conway is a freshman finance major with the hopes of moving back to New York to work in investment banking. For now, he is enjoying the atmosphere of Athens.
“There’s always something to do and help you stay busy and experience something new,” Conway said.
As a collegiate hockey player, Conway never anticipated enjoying playing for the fans at the Classic Center so much. Conway never expected to have fan interaction after the games — giving the fans autographs and taking photographs. He calls the environment “pro-esque.”
Camp’s strategy of highlighting the success of both Georgia’s academics and athletics has been successful in drawing many recruits such as Conway. Camp has established a culture of working hard in the classroom and on the ice.
Conway said that hockey is what you make of it.
“Hockey can only take you so far, it’s the lessons that you learn from it that takes you a lot further,” Conway said. “Coming to Georgia definitely helped me utilize the lessons I learned into the classroom.”
Conway is one of a number of promising young players on Georgia’s roster. He’ll be an important factor in the Ice Dawgs’ quest to repeat as conference champions and for seasons to come.