Georgia defeated Florida 6-1 in game two of a three game series on Friday night, improving to 21-6 this season and 5-3 in SEC play. Here are some observations from the Red & Black:
Cannon continues to cruise, defense shines in win
Junior Jonathan Cannon pitched six shutout innings for Georgia on Friday night. Cannon allowed five hits, two walks and struck out three batters on 109 pitches.
Although Cannon did not have his best stuff tonight, Georgia’s defense was able to make some spectacular plays in order to help their pitcher get through six innings.
“That’s the best defensive game that we’ve played maybe since I’ve been here,” said Cannon “Just made some unbelievable plays especially McAllister there in the sixth inning.”
In the sixth inning, Cannon allowed a hit-by-pitch, walk and single that loaded the bases with no outs. However, Cannon was able to navigate himself out of the jam with a fielder’s choice, foul out and fly out to left.
Stricklin ejected in the second
Head coach Scott Stricklin was ejected from the game after the second inning. In the bottom of the second, Georgia had a run taken off the board after sophomore Fernando Gonzalez hit a line drive up the middle that struck an umpire. Georgia had a runner on third who was not able to advance due to the dead-ball rule.
Stricklin was upset at the umpires after they ruled that the runner on first could advance to second and Gonzalez could advance to first but the runner on third could not advance home.
The inning ended with Corey Acton striking out looking on a pitch which Stricklin clearly did not think was a strike. Stricklin continued to argue with the umpires which led them to ejecting him from the game.
“More emotion than anything I was just angry to be honest with you,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “Sproat was locked in and throwing 100 mph and I was unsure if we’d be able to break through.”
Stricklin also argued with an umpire in yesterday’s game during the first inning but was not ejected.
Georgia breaks game open in the sixth
After no score by either team through five innings, Georgia was able to get on the board in the sixth. Sophomore Corey Collins was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and graduate student Connor Tate followed with a single to left that advanced Collins to second.
With Collins in scoring position, Georgia elected to use junior Buddy Floyd as a pinch runner which turned into a fruitful move after Floyd was able to score on graduate student Chaney Roger’s bunt.
Following Rogers, sophomore Parks Harber hit a bases clearing double to left field that scored two runs and made the score 3-0.
Georgia never trailed in the game as it was able to sustain their lead from the sixth inning onwards.
Georgia won game two of the series 6-1, clinching a series win over 14th ranked Florida.
Georgia will look to go for the sweep tomorrow against Florida at Foley Field. First pitch is expected at 2 p.m.