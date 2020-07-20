Georgia redshirt sophomore defensive back Divaad Wilson announced his decision to enter the college football transfer portal via Twitter on Monday.
Change Is Inevitable and I want to personally thank my coaches and the fans as well.... Newt Checking Out ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/uT1s7cIZRU— Divaad "Newt" Wilson #LLP #LLJ (@NikemanNewt) July 20, 2020
Wilson, a Miami native, was the nation’s No. 26 cornerback prospect out of high school in 2018, and the No. 242 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite list.
Despite redshirting his freshman year in 2018, he debuted in the 2019 Sugar Bowl against Texas, recording four tackles and one pass breakup.
Wilson made 13 appearances in 2019, including starts against Notre Dame and Kentucky. He finished with 24 tackles and one interception against the Fighting Irish.
Though the fall season remains uncertain, the Georgia secondary will be in good shape with returning junior Eric Stokes and returning seniors Richard LeCounte, D.J. Daniel and Mark Webb.
Georgia’s experienced defense should have little trouble getting into gear once individual and team meetings and walkthroughs begin on July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.