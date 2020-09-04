Defensive tackle Marlin Dean announced his commitment to Georgia Friday, the second time he's done so this year.
The three-star defensive tackle from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, initially chose Georgia in March only to decommit in July. After receiving a final offer from Nebraska, he settled on coming to Athens next fall as the 15th commitment in head coach Kirby Smart's class of 2021.
Dean ranks No. 28 among defensive tackle prospects per the 247Sports Composite list and is the only tackle committed to play at Georgia next fall. He's Smart's eighth out of state commitment for 2021.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound lineman will be Georgia's third consecutive defensive player to matriculate from IMG Academy, joining sophomore linebacker Nolan Smith and freshman defensive tackle Warren Brinson.
