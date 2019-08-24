Before Georgia's season starts on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of each position group in a 10-part series. Part six focuses on the defensive line.

Tyler Clark

Clark is one of three seniors on the defensive line and started in 10 of the Bulldogs 14 games last season. He played his best football at the end, recording back-to-back games with a career-high five tackles to end the season.

Clark has been a mainstay up front for the Bulldogs since his arrival in 2016, and it doesn’t look like that will change. He was selected preseason All-SEC third team and is expected to once again be a regular in the trenches.

David Marshall

Marshall played in 12 games as a freshman and 14 as a sophomore, but missed out on eight games in 2018 due to surgery following a lisfranc injury in his foot. In his career, Marshall has totaled 58 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Throughout the preseason, the senior has been in-and-out of practice drills, spending half of his time with the team and half with a trainer. If Marshall can remain healthy, he'll provide production for a defensive line that struggled to rush the passer in 2018.

Julian Rochester

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior started 12 of Georgia’s 14 contests in 2018 and was the No. 23 recruit in the country coming out of high school.

Rochester has constantly been on the field, and increased his production from the prior season by nine total stops. Although his freshman season was his best statistical year, there’s no doubt that the veteran will get a good share of starts again.

Michael Barnett

Barnett earned his first-career start against Georgia Tech last November and was a strong rotation piece for the Bulldogs. He racked up 14 total stops last year and had a career-best three tackles in his start against Tech. Expect Barnett to fill a similar role in 2019.

Jordan Davis

Davis had a breakout freshman campaign in 2018 and is a frontrunner for a starting job this year. He started in four games last season but made the most of his playing time across 11 different contests.

In front of a raucous Baton Rouge crowd, the true freshman turned in a season best seven-tackle performance. For his efforts, Davis was named to the Freshman All-SEC team and will build upon that base this fall.

Malik Herring

Through his first two seasons, Herring primarily worked in as a rotation player up front. He notched his first-career start against Georgia Tech last fall and put together a five-tackle day, the best of his career.

This fall, Herring is in competition for a starting role and it would not be shocking to see him break through. Whether he starts or not, Herring will be a fixture in an experienced defensive line.

Devonte Wyatt

Wyatt did not make a start in 2018, but appeared in 12 games for the Bulldogs in his first season of Division I football. After a standout JUCO career, Wyatt transitioned into a role player on the line for Georgia and will be a strong base for the Bulldog backups.

Others to watch

Freshman Travon Walker, Bill Norton, Zion Logue and Tymon Mitchell are now through much of their first fall camp and will strengthen the depth chart for Kirby Smart’s squad.