Before Georgia's season starts on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of each position group in a 10-part series. Part four focuses on the offensive line.
Andrew Thomas
Junior Andrew Thomas knows what it's like to switch positions. After starting all 15 games at right tackle his freshman year, Thomas will try to build on what he started last season at left tackle. Stacking up at 320 pounds, opponents should fear Thomas more than any other Georgia offensive linemen. A member of the preseason Associated Press All-America first team, Thomas will be an important veteran as Georgia tries to make it back to the SEC Championship.
Solomon Kindley
With a weight of 335 pounds, junior Solomon Kindley will continue his role at the left guard position for the Bulldogs this season. Kindley started at right guard in seven games during his freshman season. Last year, Kindley started in all 14 games at left guard. Kindley will stay on the left again this season. Kindley, along with three other starting offensive linemen, were named to the preseason 2019 All-SEC teams.
Trey Hill
Trey Hill will provide comfort to Jake Fromm as he lines up at center. During his freshman season, Hill saw action in all fourteen games. He filled in at center for all but four offensive plays against Kentucky after starter Lamont Gaillard left with an injury. The sophomore out of Warner Robins, Georgia, has a chance to become a key cog one one of the best offensive lines in the country early on in his time with the Bulldogs.
Ben Cleveland
At right guard, you will see the 335-pound junior Ben Cleveland. Cleveland played in only eight of 14 games last season after leaving the Missouri game during the second half with a broken left fibula. Cade Mays will try and challenge Cleveland for the position, but if Cleveland can stay healthy and consistent, his size will be a strong and necessary addition to the offensive line group.
Isaiah Wilson
The redshirt sophomore from Brooklyn, New York, weighs in at 340 pounds and is the heaviest of the offensive linemen. After being redshirted, Wilson started at right tackle in all 14 games last year for the Bulldogs. He also played on 95 percent of Georgia’s offensive snaps during SEC play. Wilson will line up at right tackle again for the season opener and the beginning of SEC play against Vanderbilt.
Cade Mays
Georgia hopes to experiment with Mays in the same way they worked on Thomas. If Mays can't beat out Cleveland for the right guard position, the Knoxville, Tennessee, native will be forced to spend time in different positions along the offensive line. Last season, Mays had seven starting assignments for the Bulldogs. Mays might have to work with multiple positions in order to see his name on the starting five.
