Before Georgia's season starts on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of each position group in a 10-part series. Part eight focuses on outside linebackers.
Azeez Ojulari
Taking advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt policy, Ojulari played in three games in 2018 but retained his status as a freshman for this season. He enters his redshirt freshman season coming off a solid performance in the Sugar Bowl against Texas where he recorded three tackles.
"It was a great experience for me to go out there and play a big game,” Ojulari said on Aug. 8. “It gave me the opportunity to show what I could do and just get better from that game to head into this season.”
The former four-star prospect has made his presence known this offseason as well. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said Ojulari’s progression has been impressive.
"It'd be hard to single out one or two but there's some guys that have had a really good camp so far,” Lanning said on Aug. 5. “Ojulari is a guy that finished off the year really strong and is doing really well.”
Nolan Smith
Smith made waves by announcing his commitment to Georgia well before his junior season in high school back in 2017. Now that he’s in Athens, it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs were so eager to get him. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker ran a 4.55 forty-yard dash at Nike’s The Opening combine. A product of prep powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Smith was ranked the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. He’s already impressed the coaching staff with his intelligence and even earned the nickname “Hammerhead”, Lanning said.
“He's one of those guys that signed the signing day papers and then the next day is like, 'coach, where's my playbook at?’” Lanning said. “That's Nolan, and he's great for our room, he motivates our guys, he plays really hard, and you can overcome a lot of young mistakes when you play hard.”
Jermaine Johnson
He might not be as young, but Johnson joins Smith as an exciting new addition to the outside linebacker corps. Johnson spent last season at famous JUCO program Independence Community College, the subject of season three of Netflix’s docuseries ‘Last Chance U’. Ranked as the No.1 JUCO prospect in the nation according to PrepStar Magazine, Johnson chose to transfer to Georgia over several top programs including Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Johnson is a big body that can provide depth at the outside linebacker position in 2019.
Adam Anderson
Coming off a freshman season spent largely on special teams, Anderson is looking to establish himself as a key contributor on the Bulldog’s defense in 2019. He played in all 14 games last year and saw more action on defense as the season progressed. He was one of the top commitments of that talented 2018 Georgia recruiting class. The five-star recruit from Rome, Georgia, was ranked the No. 1 outside linebacker in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Walter Grant
The junior from Cairo, Georgia, started eight games and played in all 14 last season, finishing with 21 tackles. His job security seemed up in the air this spring when he was consistently used as a running back in spring practice, but Kirby Smart said that had more to do with a short-term lack of depth at running back rather than poor performance on his part. The fact that Smart felt comfortable asking him to play a completely different position shows just how versatile Grant is. Redshirt sophomore Robert Beal may also receive significant playing time this fall. Overall, the Bulldogs’ depth at outside linebacker is one of their biggest strengths on defense.
