Before Georgia's season starts on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of each position group in a 10-part series. Part one focuses on the quarterbacks.
Jake Fromm
There's a good reason why Fromm was one of four quarterbacks to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in its season preview issue. For the first time in his college career, he enters a new season as the Bulldogs' unquestioned starter. Two former five-star quarterbacks — Jacob Eason and Justin Fields — transferred to other Power Five schools in the past two seasons.
As a sophomore last season, Fromm passed for 2,749 yards with 30 touchdowns. He had a 171.2 passing efficiency, which ranked fifth in the country.
He has a 23-5 record and 5,416 yards of total offense as Georgia's starting quarterback in 2017 and 2018.
In what may be his final season with the Bulldogs, Fromm figures to be in the running for the Heisman Trophy. So unless he goes down with a major injury, Fromm shouldn't lose any sleep over his playing time.
Stetson Bennett IV
After walking on to the Georgia football team in 2017, Stetson Bennett transferred last year to Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi. He led the team to a 10-2 record and threw for 1,840 yards and 16 touchdowns.
It was a far cry from the season prior, when he was relegated to scout team duty with Georgia. But Bennett received widespread praise for helping the Bulldogs' defense prepare for Baker Mayfield in the Rose Bowl.
Bennett was originally committed to Louisiana-Lafayette before waking up to missed calls from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator James Coley on the morning of the early national signing day last December. He decided to return to Athens later that day.
Although not official, Bennett appears to have a firm grasp on the No. 2 quarterback job.
D'Wan Mathis
If it weren't for his offseason brain surgery, D'Wan Mathis might have been the Bulldogs' second-string quarterback. But Mathis is still limited. He throws and runs in practice but doesn't participate in contact drills.
Mathis, a four-star recruit from Belleville, Michigan, signed with Georgia on Dec. 19 after flipping his commitment from Ohio State. He struggled in spring practice with making accurate throws, but his 6-foot-6, 205-pound frame is very promising.
Assuming he can refine his accuracy, Mathis will be a contender for the job once Fromm leaves for the NFL after this season or the next. But for now, Mathis could be a candidate for a redshirt.
Nathan Priestley
No one really knows who Georgia's fourth-string quarterback is, if it matters at all. But we do know that Smart extensively praised Nathan Priestley, a freshman out of Los Angeles, on Saturday after the Bulldogs' second scrimmage.
"He's been a blessing in disguise for us," Smart said. "He's very bright, very athletic, really good arm talent. I mean, Coley will tell you he takes the best notes I've ever seen in the quarterback room. Within our system, that's important."
Priestley is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound preferred walk-on. Joining him in the quarterback room are redshirt sophomore John Seter and graduate student Jes Sutherland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.