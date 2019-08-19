Before Georgia's season starts on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of each position group in a 10-part series. Part two focuses on the running backs.
D’Andre Swift
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior should be the alpha for Georgia’s run game this season. After rushing for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, Swift was named to the 2019 preseason media All-SEC first team.
The Philadelphia native was absent from the practice viewing period on Aug. 13 for undisclosed reasons but has since returned to the field. As long as he doesn’t succumb to any injuries, Swift could be in the Heisman Trophy race by the end of the season.
Brian Herrien
With the loss of Swift’s backfield partner Elijah Holyfield to the NFL, the second running back spot is up for grabs. Herrien, who saw playing time in all 14 games last season, might be the answer. Last season, Herrien was the team’s third-leading rusher with 295 yards on 50 carries. Known for being a hard runner, Herrien will likely have more opportunities this year.
James Cook
As long as he returns to 100% following an ankle injury in the 2018 season, Cook’s speed will make it hard for the coaching staff to keep him off the field. After rushing for 284 yards on 41 carries in his first year as a Bulldog, the Miami native has an opportunity to break out this season. Cook could also be a valuable asset in Georgia’s kickoff and punt return game.
Zamir White
This redshirt freshman could see himself in the mix for a fair share of carries if he can begin the season fully recovered from his torn ACL. White is a freak of nature and can add a serious threat to this running back lineup when completely healthy — and make headlines while doing so.
Prather Hudson
A 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior, Hudson played in all 14 games last year for the Bulldogs and rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries. Hudson was sidelined from spring practice because of a shoulder injury but should be fully recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.