Before Georgia's season starts on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of each position group in a 10-part series. Part nine focuses on the secondary.
J.R. Reed, safety
Last year, Deandre Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back. This year, Reed made an appearance on the award’s watch list and on the media’s preseason SEC first team. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound safety has amassed 145 tackles and four interceptions since transferring from Tulsa. Having started in 29 straight games, Reed has a firm grasp on one of the two safety spots.
Richard LeCounte, safety
LeCounte led Georgia with 74 tackles last season, 45 of which were solo tackles. The junior will likely play an important role in Georgia's defense again. LeCounte, a member of the media’s preseason SEC third team, will combine with Reed to form one of Georgia’s most formidable position groups.
Mark Webb, star
Expect Webb to start at the star position this season, although the competition might be tight. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior will be fighting for reps alongside redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson and junior William Poole. Senior Tyrique McGhee played a lot at this spot last year but might move around more in 2019. The star position is the Bulldogs’ version of the nickelback, essentially just the fifth defensive back in a scheme that uses one extra player in the secondary.
Eric Stokes, cornerback
Last season, Stokes racked up 20 tackles and nine pass breakups. The redshirt sophomore started in three of the last four games last year, playing in 13 of the 14 games. At G-Day, Stokes had an interception for a touchdown and four tackles. His consistent performance throughout the spring and fall camps makes him almost guaranteed to start the season in a starting role.
Tyson Campbell, cornerback
This is the most intense competition in the Bulldogs’ secondary. A 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore, Campbell isn’t guaranteed this spot over junior college transfer DJ Daniel. Campbell finished last year with 45 total tackles. He had a team-high 11 tackles in a loss to LSU.
DJ Daniel, cornerback
Daniel transferred from Georgia Military College this offseason. He flipped his commitment from South Carolina to Georgia in November. The No. 2 junior college cornerback according to the 247 Sports Composite, Daniel is pushing Campbell for first-team reps. Smart will likely use Campbell and Daniel in tandem throughout the season.
