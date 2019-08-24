Before Georgia's season starts on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of each position group in a 10-part series. Part five focuses on the tight ends.
Charlie Woerner
Woerner is expected to step up after Isaac Nauta, last year’s top tight end, decided to forego his senior season at Georgia for the NFL. The 6-foot-5, 245 pound veteran has seen action in 40 career games, including all 14 of both 2017 and 2018. He’s been listed on the preseason John Mackey Award Watch List for the nation’s best tight end and was named on the Preseason All-SEC Third Team Offense by the media. Woerner has made 25 career catchies for 298 yards and has taken first team reps throughout spring and fall practice.
Eli Wolf
Wolf joined the Bulldogs in fall practice as a graduate transfer from Tennessee. He played in 27 games and totaled eight career starts across three seasons in Knoxville. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 236 pounds, Wolf finished the 2018 season with five receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown. Wolf’s experience will likely bolster his position in Georgia’s depth chart.
John FitzPatrick
FitzPatrick, a redshirt freshman, has yet to record a reception for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-6, 230 pound tight end saw action in two games last season as a true freshman, against Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee State, but he will likely have a larger role this season. He entered Athens as a four-star prospect out of Marist School and the No. 17 tight end in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Ryland Goede
Goede worked with Georgia in spring as an early enrollee from Kennesaw Mountain High School. The Kennesaw, Georgia, native was the No. 6 tight end in the Class of 2019 and a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-6, 240 pound true freshman may not make an immediate impact in his first season, but his role could expand in the future.
