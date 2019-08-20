Before Georgia's season starts on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of each position group in a 10-part series. Part three focuses on the wide receivers.

Tyler Simmons

Simmons leads Georgia’s returning wide receivers, despite recording only nine receptions for 138 yards in 2018. The senior’s career includes 14 total receptions for 183 yards and is highlighted by a 71-yard catch against UMass last season.

A mass exodus of last season’s top five producers - Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, Isaac Nauta, Jeremiah Holloman and Terry Godwin - left the 6-foot, 201-pound wideout atop a list of inexperienced pass catchers.

Simmons has taken a majority of first-team reps throughout preseason practice and competed with the first-team offense at the G-Day scrimmage in April, totaling three catches for 46 yards.

Lawrence Cager

Cager brings the most in-game experience to the Bulldogs’ roster.

The graduate transfer from Miami led the Hurricanes last season in touchdown catches (6) and yards per catch (17.8), and accounted for 374 yards on 21 receptions. He started in 12 of Miami’s 13 games, catching at least one pass in each of the 12 games.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Cager is one of Georgia’s tallest receivers. He has taken first and second-team reps throughout fall practice.

George Pickens

A freshman standout, Pickens drew attention after a video of his impressive one-handed grab from Georgia’s first fall scrimmage on Aug. 10 surfaced online.

Pickens has garnished praise from teammates since joining the team in fall camp. Junior safety Richard LeCounte compared Pickens to A.J. Green, a former Georgia wide receiver and current Cincinnati Bengal.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound Hoover, Alabama, native came to Georgia as a five-star prospect and was ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Trey Blount

Blount returns for his third season with the Bulldogs totaling three receptions for 39 yards from last year. He’s seen action in all 28 games of his first two seasons but has yet to emerge as a consistent pass catcher.

The 6-foot-2 junior led the Black team with 69 receiving yards on G-Day and has been getting reps at second team throughout preseason practice.

Matt Landers

Landers, a redshirt sophomore, has seen action in only four games (Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee State, Vanderbilt and UMass) and has yet to record a reception in his career.

But the 6-foot-5, 200 pound wideout had an exciting G-Day, totaling 54 receiving yards for the Black team and starring in one of the scrimmage’s most memorable plays. Landers, a wide receiver, threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis. He also had a 52-yard catch, the longest play of the game.

Demetris Robertson

Robertson, a redshirt junior transfer from California, looks to emerge in 2019 after failing to catch a pass in his first season with the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot, 190-pound wideout received Freshman All-American honors in 2016 with 50 receptions for 767 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season at Cal. An early injury during his sophomore year caused him to medically redshirt before his transfer to Georgia.

Last season, Robertson didn’t record a catch, but he accounted for 109 rushing yards. The Savannah, Georgia, native has worked both in the slot and outside positions.

Dominick Blaylock, a 6-foot-1 freshman from Marietta, Georgia, has also garnered preseason attention as a potential slot receiver to fit in Georgia’s offense.