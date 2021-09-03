A few months ago, Derion Kendrick could have easily been the key factor for Clemson against JT Daniels’ offense. After joining the Bulldogs in the offseason, he will instead be suiting against his former team on Saturday night.
Kendrick slots into the cornerback spot on the Georgia depth chart. The Bulldogs exited the spring thin at the position and Kendrick helped to fill a large hole on the defense.
Head coach Kirby Smart sees the corner's experience in big games as a plus for Georgia. He also said when Kendrick takes the field against his former squad, emotions will be high.
"We’ve spoken to him about it and we continue to. The good news is he has played in a lot of big games having been at Clemson,” Smart said. “The hurdle is more of the emotional side in playing your former teammates and old family. It can be a knee jerker and tough on you at times.”
The transition to Georgia is not Kendrick’s first experience filling a vacant position. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior was recruited as a wide receiver out of high school. As a freshman, Kendrick caught 15 passes for 210 yards. However, despite the bright future on offense, the Tigers had other plans for the five-star recruit.
After a few injuries in the Clemson secondary, Kendrick was called upon to be an emergency replacement at the position. He went on to win the starting job and helped Clemson to a national championship in 2019.
Now, as a Bulldog, Kendrick will be on the main stage again. Transferring and getting to know a new program is no easy task. However, Kendrick’s new teammates said that he fits in perfectly and already feels like family.
“I was surprised by the way he works. He just came in ready to work. Grateful for the opportunity to be here and everything like that,” Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “The way he bought into the team, to the team culture and everything, like guys who transfer, sometimes it takes them a minute to buy into the team, get acquainted with teammates and everything but kind of seem like he just hopped in and was a part of us right away.”
When at Clemson, Kendrick showed that he could compete with the best. He was credited with 71 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions during his time as a Tiger and was also named to the First Team All-ACC in 2020.
As a Bulldog, Kendrick hasn’t been able to prove his worth between the hashes yet, but quarterback JT Daniels can already tell that Kendrick brings a lot to the team.
“Since he’s been here, me and him talk a lot of trash to each other in practice. We have a really good relationship. I really like him and he’s a really good ballplayer,” Daniels said. “I'll ask him whatever I can, whatever I see based on technique and certain things that Clemson does. [Kendrick] is awesome to have, a really good competitor.”