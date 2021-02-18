Of the 56 head coaches of women’s teams in Georgia’s history, only 24 have been women.
Liz Murphey paved the way for women in Georgia sports in 1967. While working as an assistant professor of physical education, Murphey built the women’s golf program from the ground up, leading the team for 12 years before becoming assistant athletic director.
Georgia employs four women head coaches out of 11 women’s teams: Meghan Boenig of equestrian, Courtney Kupets Carter of gymnastics, Lu Harris-Champer of softball and Joni Taylor of women’s basketball.
Combined, they’ve won six national championships, five SEC championships, seven SEC Coach of the Year awards and a winning percentage over 71%.
The SEC has the second-lowest representation of women head coaches among Power Five conferences. In the SEC during the 2019-20 academic year, women coached 37.6% (59 of 157) of women’s teams. Tennessee has the most women in head coaching positions in the SEC with eight.
Georgia’s response
While the number of women and men in coaching positions speaks for itself at Georgia and at the conference levels, coaches and student-athletes hold different attitudes about being led by women.
Former Georgia gymnastics head coach Suzanne Yoculan Leebern led the GymDogs to 16 conference championships, 10 national championships and 19 seasons finishing inside the top three nationally. She was selected five times as the NCAA National Coach of the Year and was SEC Coach of the Year eight times in 26 seasons.
From pay inequity to familial responsibilities to a required, CEO-like work ethic, Yoculan Leebern recognizes where women experience roadblocks on the way to success as coaches.
A certain domino effect is born from these pressures. Even as a woman moves up in the coaching rankings, she is still not paid as much as her male counterparts, Yoculan Leebern said. If she is married with kids, the strain on home life multiplies from both lesser pay and time spent away from home.
“I don’t think it’s a matter that the administrations don’t want to hire women,” Yoculan Leebern said. “I think it’s that they’re not qualified, and the reason they’re not qualified is it’s a very small pool [of experienced women coaches]. And the reason it’s a very small pool is because it’s extremely demanding. … I know so many athletes who wanted to get into coaching, [but] they just couldn’t do it because of the sacrifice and [not earning] nearly what the men are paid.”
Despite having fewer opportunities than men, women have demonstrated their success in leading teams across Division I sports. Yoculan Leebern’s charge of the GymDogs, Pat Summitt leading Tennessee’s women’s basketball team to eight national championships and Becky Burleigh directing Florida soccer to a national championship in the program’s fourth season are just a few examples.
One secret to success can come from the emotional level, said Georgia soccer goalkeeper Emory Wegener. In her time at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta, she won three state championships under head coach Sara Schmitt and is now guided by Georgia assistant coach Katie Ely.
“Women get women,” Wegener said. “I just feel like there’s more emotion, and I guess that comes with females, but I would just say that, yeah, I think having a female coach definitely inspires [us] to do more.”
A national deficiency
Upon the enactment of Title IX, a federal civil rights sex anti-discrimination law applying to education programs passed in 1972, over 90% of women’s college teams were coached by women, a stat that has been cut by more than half since 1974. According to the University of Minnesota’s Head Coaches of Women’s Collegiate Teams report, 42.2% (1,501 of 3,555) of women’s teams across all Division I college sports had a woman head coach in 2019-20.
In the past eight years, Nicole LaVoi, the director of the Tucker Center of Research on Girls and Women in Sports at Minnesota, has found that the percentage of women coaching women has increased, albeit at a pedestrian pace. From 2012 to 2020, the representation increased by a minuscule 2.1%.
“It’s gone up every year but it’s not gone up a lot,” LaVoi said. “So it’s going in the right direction, but it certainly isn’t happening very fast.”
Of Power Five conferences, the Big Ten has the highest percentage of women head coaches relative to women’s teams at 49.2% (91 of 185).
“There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, the system of sport,” LaVoi said. “There’s a lot of barriers that women face at every level, whether it’s family labor, organizational policy, people in leadership positions, pay inequity, to societal barriers, racism, homophobia [and] sexism.”
Antiquated assumptions
When Georgia track and field associate head coach Althea Thomas visits high schools to recruit, people often ask her to tell Georgia’s sprint coach about a potential recruit. She then tells them she is the sprint coach.
“Sometimes there are struggles [for women],” Thomas said. “The struggles are less about coaching, or with the athletes, and more just the assumptions that we all have in life.”
While the Tucker Center reports women currently coach over 40% of women’s teams, only around 2-3% of male student-athletes in the country are coached by women, LaVoi said. It’s a stat her study doesn’t track because the number of women coaches is so small.
Thomas coaches both men’s and women’s sprints, hurdles and relays. Sprinter Elija Godwin ran the third-fastest 400-meter time in school history, and Matthew Boling was named the SEC Men’s Freshman Runner of the Year in 2020 under Thomas’ guidance.
“In my opinion, they like how I’m able to be tough with them, and I’m able to be like an auntie or a mother as well,” Thomas said. “But I’m also that auntie or mother that I’m not gonna sit there and baby you. I’m gonna hold you accountable. … I think the results speak for [themselves].”
Despite training some of the most successful male track athletes in the country, Thomas knows she is still underestimated by her male counterparts.
“You definitely see that with a lot of my female colleagues as well, the assumption that we can only coach a female, we can’t coach a male,” she said. “And so that probably is the biggest challenge. And we never really get the benefit of the doubt.”
Change from the top
To have more women in head coaching positions, LaVoi said one solution would be to hire more women as ADs. Because most ADs are typically men, LaVoi said they tend to hire other men.
However, simply hiring women ADs wouldn’t make for a complete solution.
“Now if the male AD got his position, and he started hiring a lot of male head coaches, nobody would blink an eye because that’s normal,” LaVoi said. “But if a woman in that position starts hiring a lot of women, she might be under a lot of scrutiny and surveillance.”
According to the most recent NCAA Race and Gender Demographics Database released for 2019, 22% of all ADs across Division I are women. Fifty-nine men serve as head of their athletic departments across 65 Power Five institutions.
The SEC did not see its first woman AD until less than a year ago. On May 21, 2020, Candice Storey Lee was promoted to the position at Vanderbilt. She is one of five women to serve in the role across all Power Five conferences. Penn State, Washington, Virginia and Pittsburgh are the only other schools with women ADs. Northwestern currently has a woman, Janna Blais, serving as interim AD as the program searches for a permanent AD.
Jean Merrill, the NCAA’s director of inclusion, said the NCAA has initiated programs and scholarships to encourage diversity in head coaching positions. While the NCAA can implement programs, Merrill said they are not responsible for each institution’s hiring.
“That’s ultimately something that is entirely and exclusively the decision of every individual institution and their human resources and their hiring practices and state regulations,” Merrill said. “So, we do not have any role in the actual hiring practices, but what we do is continue to platform these initiatives."