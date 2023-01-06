Georgia women’s basketball overcame a slow start to storm back and defeat the Kentucky Wildcats 64-60 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (12-5, 1-2 SEC) used suffocating defense late in the game to pick up their first win in conference play this season, and first under head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. Diamond Battles led Georgia in scoring with 19 points. Brittney Smith scored 17, while Audrey Warren added 11. Abrahamson-Henderson explained that she was far more excited for her trio of graduate transfers to pick up their first SEC wins than her.
“Hopefully I’ll have many more firsts here,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “But for Diamond it’s a big, big deal. And Audrey, it’s a big deal. For Brittney, it’s a big deal. Really all the seniors that have never been here in it it’s a big deal for them. So we’ve just got to keep rolling with it one game at a time.”
Senior guard Robyn Benton led Kentucky (8-7, 0-3 SEC) in scoring with 19 points. The defending SEC Women’s Tournament champions led at the end of each of the first three quarters, in large part due to their full-court press. The pressure forced Georgia to commit 30 turnovers during the contest.
Georgia turned the game around by increasing its pressure. Battles had steals and layups on back-to-back Kentucky possessions to put the Bulldogs up 51-49 with 6:56 left in the game. Perhaps the biggest defensive play of the game occurred when Battles took a charge in transition with 1:36 left in the game.
“At the beginning, she [Abrahamason-Henderson] told us that when we get back in transition we can’t block a shot,” Battles said. “In my mind I was thinking about blocking her shot, and then I remembered what coach said. I knew I was going to get in trouble if she got an and- one, so I was just like let’s go ahead and take this charge. Either they’ll call a block or a charge.”
The teams traded quick baskets during the final minute of play. On her only shot of the game, Alisha Lewis connected on a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining to tie the game at 60. From there, the Bulldogs finally got the stop they needed to secure the victory, to the delight of the home crowd at Stegeman Coliseum.
Next, the Bulldogs will travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (12-4, 1-2 SEC) on Sunday at noon.