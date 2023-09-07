Georgia football held its final media availability of the week before the team is all set to take on Ball State in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Two sophomores, wide receiver Dillon Bell and tight end Oscar Delp, spoke to the media. Here’s what they had to say.
New and old faces in the receiver room
Senior wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will return to action this week after missing the season opener against UT Martin. The offense getting back one of its most experienced wide receivers should help provide some needed stability to a group that is still missing star receiver Ladd McConkey.
“Catching the ball where the play needs to be, especially on third downs,” Bell said of what he’s learned from being around Rosemy-Jacksaint. “I know last year I made some plays on my third downs and even this past weekend. I definitely learned a lot from Marcus doing that in practice every day and I just took advantage of that.”
“[Rosemy-Jacksaint’s] a great leader,” Delp said. “He's one of the best leaders on our team, especially on offense. Just having him in that huddle, reassuring everyone. He's always talking, always being a great verbal leader. His actions speak for themselves. He's always making great plays on the field, no matter if he's on the sideline or on the field during practice, I mean, you're always hearing him and always seeing him.”
Redshirt sophomore Mekhi Mews had a breakout performance against UT Martin last week. The preferred walk-on caught three passes for 75 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Bell talked about Mews’ work ethic up to this point and how he took advantage of his opportunity.
“When I first got here, he was always one of those guys who I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’” Bell said. “He’s a special player. He definitely deserves everything. When he scored the touchdown [last week], you saw I was right there giving him all the hype and stuff. He deserves everything. One of the hardest working guys I know for sure.”
Keeping their eyes on the ball
It might seem easy for Georgia fans to look at the Cardinals and see a probable blowout victory. After all, they’re coming off a 5-7 season, they’re dealing with a lot of injuries and they have a shaky quarterback situation. While there’s reason to believe Ball State may not give Georgia much trouble on paper, Georgia had a tough time against fellow MAC school Kent State last year, and the team knows it can’t take the Cardinals too lightly.
“They're a good team on film,” Delp said. “They’ve got strong, big physical players. I think it's just another challenge. We look at them like we look at every other team. I'm excited to get to compete against them, play against them. I think they got a good front, some good [defensive backs] and it’s gonna be an exciting game”.
“Connection and composure, for sure,” said Bell about Georgia’s mindset going into the game. “We always talk about that. That's when our team always does what we want to do.”