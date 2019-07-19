HOOVER, Ala. -— Headed into his third year as the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia, Jake Fromm will be increasingly called on to be a leader.
In his first two seasons, the Warner Robins native has thrown for 5,364 yards and 54 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions.
Fromm has become one of the football program’s most publicly present players due to his performances as well as his popularity among the Bulldog fanbase.
By virtue of his position under center, Fromm has been considered one of the Bulldogs’ offensive leaders for some time now, but as an upperclassmen with two full seasons of experience, Fromm’s role will also be due to his seniority this season.
When asked about the amount of offensive experience the program lost after the 2018-2019 season, head coach Kirby Smart singled Fromm out to lead the offense that has less seasoned players in several playmaking positions.
Georgia lost three of its top wide receivers — Terry Godwin, Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman — to the NFL Draft, which will open up opportunities for the Bulldogs’ remaining receiving corps.
“A lot of those guys have been waiting in the wings for quite a while,” Smart said. “There’s some other guys training and developing that whole time, and they’re ready to jump into the forefront.”
During his press conference at the 2019 SEC Media Days, Smart praised not only Fromm’s acceptance of a leadership role but the way the quarterback leads on the field.
“He enjoys the game of football. He plays the game of football the way it should be played,” Smart said. “When you go out to practice every day, this guy’s got a smile on his face. He’s competing. He’s challenging people.”
Fromm says his new role has made him reassess the way he leads and how he will foster cohesion within his offense.
“How can I get with them and help make sure they’re learning the playbook, knowing the signals,” Fromm said. “How can I stay out extra on the grass with them, throw some extra routes, make sure we’re on the same page.”
Fromm went on to say leadership is a buildup of small steps that, over time, equate to progress for the team as a whole — what Smart called the “aggregate of marginal gains.”
Smart had another new team phrase, “Do more,” a phrase to combat complacency.
“Although 24-5 the last two seasons is good, it’s not good enough,” Smart said. “It’s not where we expect to be at the University of Georgia.”
Smart said the team wants to take the next step, pushing for a national championship.
Fromm also mentioned “Do more,” in his conference when asked about the key to getting over the hump, which will likely have to involve beating Alabama.
“For us, it’s ‘Hey how can we do more?’” Fromm said. “We’re just going to try and get bigger, faster, stronger. We’re going to try to prepare better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.