Big hits with runners in scoring position, a complete game shutout and clean defensive play were all key factors in Georgia softball's 8-0 victory over UNC Wilmington. The Bulldogs are now 3-0 on the season and have run-ruled each team they’ve played in the Red and Black Showcase.
Winter weather earlier in the day threatened play at Jack Turner Stadium, but the grounds crew was able to get the field ready by 4 p.m., and Georgia’s matchup against UNC Wilmington was underway by 6:15 p.m.
The Bulldogs wasted no time in giving themselves a healthy lead, going three-up-three-down in the top of the first, then proceeding to score four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Lauren Mathis was lights out in the circle and set the tone early with two strikeouts in the first inning.
Georgia’s offense took full advantage of UNC Wilmington’s mistakes, starting with Jordan Doggett drawing a two-out, bases-loaded walk to put the Bulldogs on the board. The next at-bat, redshirt freshman Jaiden Fields tripled to center field, scoring three and extending Georgia’s lead to 4-0. Fields credits her teammates for putting her in the position to drive in three runs.
“It wouldn’t be possible without my teammates getting on first,” Fields said. “Teammates telling me what she’s pitching and what to look for also helps.”
In the second inning, Mathis allowed runners on base by a single, two wild pitches and a stolen base. With only one out and runners on second and third, it looked like UNC Wilmington was about to shorten the Bulldogs’ lead. Mathis was unfazed, though, and bounced back with two consecutive strikeouts to retire the side and leave two runners stranded.
“I kind of fed off of [my teammates’] energy with the two strikeouts,” Mathis said. “They were looking at me, connecting with me, looking me in the eyes saying ‘you got this, you can do this.’”
Mathis struck out two batters in each of the first two innings and struck out the side in the third. She averaged two strikeouts per inning throughout the entire game.
The offense slowed down a bit after the first inning, but the momentum picked back up when catcher Mahlena O’Neal caught a runner attempting to steal second base in the top of the fourth inning. The scoring resumed in the bottom of the inning when Lacey Fincher singled to drive in Ciara Bryan, who led the inning with a walk.
Georgia sealed the game scoring three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure the victory in run-rule fashion. Doggett recorded an in-the-park home run with help from two errors from UNC Wilmington, followed by a double by Bryan to score the winning run.
The Bulldogs’ win was a full team effort. With eight runs scored, no errors and only two hits given up, everyone did their part, and Mathis sang her teammates’ praises following the game.
“They were super proud of me, and I was super proud of them for having my back,” Mathis said.
The Bulldogs will face off against UNC Wilmington again tomorrow at 12:30 p.m., and play Howard immediately after at 3 p.m. to wrap up the Red and Black Showcase and their opening weekend.
