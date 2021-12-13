Drew Bobo, a three-star offensive tackle, according to 247 Sports, from Auburn, Alabama, flipped his commitment from Auburn to Georgia on Monday night.
Committed!!🐶 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fOeCepb0po— Drew Bobo (@DrewBobo3) December 13, 2021
Bobo previously committed to Auburn on Oct. 10. He chose Georgia over 10 other offers, including ones from Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Maryland.
The class of 2022 player stands at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds. He is the third offensive tackle in the class joining Jacob Hood and Aliou Bah. Georgia has 25 total commits for 2022 and is the No. 2 class in the country, behind Alabama, according to 247 Sports.
Bobo is the son of former Georgia and Auburn coach Mike Bobo. He was slated to play for his father when he committed to Auburn, but Mike Bobo was fired after a four-overtime loss to Alabama in November.