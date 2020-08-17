Georgia tennis player Elena Christofi’s NCAA Woman of the Year journey has ended. The UGA athletic association nominated the rising fifth-year as Georgia’s top female senior athlete on July 16, but the SEC did not select her among its two award finalists last Tuesday.
Advancing alongside 159 other athletes, Kentucky’s Asia Siedt and Texas A&M’s Raena Eldridge still have a shot at the Woman of the Year title announced later this fall.
Both SEC nominees are swimmers. Siedt notched A-cut times in the 100 and 200-yard backstroke at the 2020 SEC championships and contributed to team A-cuts in the 400 medley and 800 freestyle relays. Her 82 individual points earned at SECs were tied for seventh-most in the conference. The kinesiology major was also named the SEC’s female Scholar-Athlete of the Year this May.
A two-time team captain on the Aggies, whose women’s team won the SEC championships every season over freshman to junior years, Eldridge secured 27 points for Texas A&M at the 2020 SECs. She finished the season ranked No. 98 in the NCAA in the 50-yard freestyle, No. 86 in the 100 freestyle and No. 37 in the 100 backstroke according to CollegeSwimming. Eldridge is a double major in genetics and animal science.
Although Christofi is out of the running, she and fellow senior Marta Gonzalez took advantage of the NCAA eligibility extension granted to spring sport athletes in March.
Christofi finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 122 among women’s singles players, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and spent the elongated offseason in her hometown of Athens, Greece. She’ll look to add to her six-match singles win streak begun in January when the Bulldogs get back on the court this fall.
