On Sunday, senior Elija Godwin won gold in the men's 4-x-400-meter relay to finish the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
Godwin posted a 44.28 opening leg for Team USA, as they would finish more than two seconds ahead of second-place Jamaica with a time of 2:56.17.
Godwin’s gold medal more than complements the bronze medal he won on June 15. He also ran the opening leg for Team USA’s mixed 4-x-400m relay, in which the group posted a time of 3:10.16 to finish third.
What’s more, three other current and former Bulldogs performed exceptionally in the event as well.
Two finished in the top 10 of the decathlon, as two-time NCAA champion and Georgia alum Maicel Uibo as well as 2019 NCAA champion and current Bulldog Johannes Erm. Uibo finished seventh in the event with 8,425 points, and Erm finished ninth with 8,227 points.
Furthermore, current Georgia All-American Kyle Garland finished 11th with 8,133 points.
In the second day of the decathlon, Erm posted a season-best 14.38 time in the 110m hurdle, which was good for 10th place. To supplement this, he finished the event with a personal-best 4:25.08 in the 1500m, which pulsated him into a higher event finish.
Erm wasn’t the only Bulldog to finish with a season best in the 110m hurdle as Uibo did the same with the time of 14.49. He also secured third in the pole vault with a clearance of 17 feet and four and a half inches. Also, he finished as the runner-up in the javelin event due to his top mark of over 208 feet.