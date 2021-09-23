For the past three seasons, senior goalkeeper Emory Wegener has stood in goal as the last line of defense for Georgia soccer. Now, in her senior season, Wegener has continued to be a consistent figure in leading the Bulldogs from the back.
“I feel like it comes with confidence, the more you play, and it being my senior year, I definitely feel more comfortable being in net,” Wegener said.
Early season success
Georgia recently played its first SEC match of the season against Auburn. The Bulldogs fell on the road 3-0, but have still had a strong start to the season. The Georgia attack has gotten most of the attention, and for good reason. With an average of over 24.9 shots per game and 3.67 goals per game, the Georgia attack has been firing on all cylinders to become the third best scoring offense in the country at time of print.
However, the attack isn’t the only section of the team that’s playing well. The defense has allowed only 10 goals through nine games, with six coming against Gonzaga and Auburn, the Bulldogs’ only losses of the season.
Wegener’s goalkeeping play is a large reason why the Bulldogs’ defense is playing well. She’s accumulated 24 saves on the year, including a game-high seven in the 3-1 win over Clemson. Playing all but 45 minutes of the season, Wegener has a save percentage of 72.7% and has kept the opposing team scoreless in three games this year.
“The difference this year is just so much experience she has,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “She’s organizing not just herself but the people around her.”
Wegener gave high praise to her back three for keeping the ball out of her hands as much as possible. The defense has allowed an average of 8.1 shots per game and 73 total through nine games.
At time of print, Wegener is tied for second in the SEC with three shutouts on the season. She trails only Lindsey Romig of Tennessee, who has four shutouts in 2021. Despite being one of the league leaders in saves, Wegener is tied for eighth in the conference with 24 saves. Heather Hinz of South Carolina has the least amount of saves in the SEC with 23.
“I mean, we’re killing it, and all credit, in my opinion, goes to the back three,” Wegener said. “I haven’t had to do too much, and that’s all because they’re doing everything they can to keep the ball away from me.”
Experience from the back
Before Wegener became a Bulldog, she played at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta. Wegener won three state championships in high school. Her success gave Georgia’s coaching staff high hopes ahead of her first year in Athens.
Wegener came into the Georgia team and started as a freshman four seasons ago, and throughout her time here she has built confidence with her teammates and her coaches to go out and perform.
Wegener started in 17 games her freshman season and made 88 saves while allowing 19 goals in her first year. She followed up her freshman campaign with 64 saves and 16 goals allowed in her sophomore season, moving her up to fifth in program history for career shutouts.
Ahead of her junior season, Wegener made it onto the SEC 2020 Preseason Watch List and was a Second Team All-SEC selection after being second in the conference in shutouts with seven. Wegener was again named to the SEC Preseason Watch List in 2021.
Lesesne said that it’s all about chemistry between the goalkeeper and her backline. Wegener certainly has that with senior defender Cecily Stoute.
Both Wegener and Stoute played for the same club team as kids and have a picture from that time together in the Georgia locker room.
Wegener credits goalkeeping coach Katie Ely as part of the reason she grew into one of the best goalkeepers in the conference. Ely joined Georgia’s staff in 2015 after working in Missouri’s soccer program for two seasons as an assistant coach. Prior to working at Missouri, Ely worked under Lesesne while the two were at Duke, where she helped the Blue Devils set single-season records in saves and goals against average.
Wegener said that many other college goalkeepers have had issues with their goalkeeper coach, but she has not had those same problems learning from Ely.
“I mean, she’s done everything. She’s built me up from scratch, basically,” Wegener said. “I have really noticed that I’ve been really lucky that I’m one of the few goalkeepers that have a really good goalkeeper coach.”